Cairo, Egypt:– In a remarkable leap into the electric vehicle landscape, marking a significant step forward in the Egyptian automotive market, Mercedes-Benz proudly introduces its fully electric vehicle range in Egypt. The new all electric lineup entails six exceptional models with eight captivating variants, including the EQS, EQE, EQS SUV, EQE SUV, EQB, and EQA, as well as the AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ and AMG EQE 43 4MATIC from Mercedes-AMG. This full range of tech-packed electric vehicles encompass various segments, ensuring that there's an electric Mercedes-Benz for every preference and lifestyle. Mercedes-Benz is not only introducing luxurious sustainable mobility in Egypt, but also offering a comprehensive package including an unmatched electric driving experience, and a superior service & ownership package.

Spearheading the fully electric vehicles scene in Egypt, the new electric lineup starts with the EQA 350 4MATIC and EQB 350 4MATIC offering sample space and versatility, in a compact form factor. Also offered is the EQE 350+ setting new standards for business sophistication and efficiency. The EQS luxury flagship is available as EQS 450+. Further expanding the range, Mercedes-Benz is offering two Full-size electric SUVs combining power and elegance, the EQE 500 4MATIC and EQS 500 4MATIC SUV. Finally, for the thrill seekers, the AMG EQE 43 4MATIC and AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ high performance variants are offered from Mercedes-AMG.

The heart of the fully electric Mercedes-Benz vehicles is an advanced electric motor powered by a new generation of batteries with significantly higher energy and efficiency, generating from 295 Hp up to 660 Hp. Blessed by unparallel aerodynamics, on a single charge, under real driving & traffic conditions, the Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles have a class leading driving range starting from 400 Km in case of the compact models such as the EQA or EQB, up to over 700 Km in case of the flagship model EQS.

To ensure the Mercedes-Benz experience in every situation, the new vehicles come with a flexible charger kit, allowing customers to simply charge the vehicle at home or at public charging stations at their own convenience. Of course, they can also be charged at fast charging stations with direct current, powering up more than half the battery in a brief amount of time.

In addition to the charger kit, the entire electric vehicle line-up comes with an integrated service package valid for 6 years and unlimited mileage ensuring a seamless ownership. For the customers peace of mind, the EQA & EQB feature an 8 Year Battery Guarantee or 160K kms. The EQE, EQS range including SUVs feature a 10 Year Battery Guarantee or 250K kms.

In addition to building the world’s most desired cars and going all electric wherever market conditions allow, Mercedes-Benz has set a target of making the fleet of new vehicles net carbon-neutral over the vehicles’ entire life cycle within “Ambition 2039”.

Finally, the launch of the electric vehicles full range, coupled with the flexible charger, the integrated service packages, and additional battery guarantee, signifies Mercedes-Benz unwavering commitment to providing leading products and redefining class once more. It also underscores dedication to offer the best experience to valued customers, building on an authorized dealers' network that is fully prepared to offer superior sales and after-sales services, ensuring a seamless transition into electric driving and a new chapter in the history of this iconic luxury brand in Egypt.

For information about Mercedes-Benz Egypt, please visit www.mercedes-benz.com.eg