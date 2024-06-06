Cairo, Egypt:– The new Mercedes-AMG SL55 4MATIC+ is now introduced in Egypt, a new dream sports car added to the outstanding vehicle lineup offered by Mercedes-Benz Egypt. The new Mercedes-AMG SL comes with a classic drop soft top and a sporty character. At the same time, this high-performance Luxury roadster as a 2+2 seater is particularly more usable and puts its power down on the road with all-wheel drive for the first time. High-tech components such as the AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension, rear-axle steering, the high-performance compound brake system and the DIGITAL LIGHT sharpen the sporty profile. In combination with the AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine, this results in a driving experience of the highest level.

V8 Power

The Mercedes-AMG SL55 4MATIC+ is equipped with a hand-built AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine, pumping out 476 hp & 700 nm of torque. With More traction and handling stability thanks to the fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive and active rear-axle steering, the vehicle delivers thunderous assuring performance, accelerating from 0-100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds, up to an astonishing top speed of 295 Km/h.

Exterior Design: dream car design

With its exciting design, state-of-the-art technology and outstanding driving characteristics, the new Mercedes-AMG SL sets standards in the luxury sports car segment. The exterior design fascinates with modern Mercedes-Benz design philosophy with the sportiness typical of AMG including a long wheelbase, long bonnet, soft top which opens or closes fully automatically in around 15 seconds, Active Aerodynamics, seamless door handles and an imposing 21-inch AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheels with red brake calipers.

Interior design: Performance Luxury

The new SL offers luxury and comfort at the absolute top level, owing to fine materials and meticulous workmanship. This combination is unique in the sports car segment and is also reflected in the interior - where the highest levels of comfort and quality meet the right helping of sportiness. It is also equipped with state-of-the-art digital equipment and AMG elements, featuring 12.3 inch adjustable central display, latest MBUX generation, AMG Performance steering wheel in nappa leather with AMG steering wheel buttons, AMG sports seats with AIRSCARF, a Head-up display.

Driving assistance systems: intelligent helpers in the background

The SL comes with a plethora of safety & driving assistance systems, which supports the driver in everyday situations, including DISTRONIC PLUS, ATTENTION ASSIST, Active Brake Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Assist, PRE-SAFE® & the Parking Package with reversing camera, 360° camera and High beam Assist.

For information about Mercedes-Benz Egypt, please visit www.mercedes-benz.com.eg