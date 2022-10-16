Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Mercator, one of the most outstanding companies in the travel and tourism sector, announced the launch of a new unit to organize a wide range of exhibitions, conferences, entertainment, and logistics services under the supervision of specialized and well-established professionals across the Emirates.

The Managing Director of Mercator Travel and Tourism in Abu Dhabi, Monther Alslaity, said: "We are privileged that UAE was one of the first countries to overcome the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. The successful initiatives, health and safety protocols, and the full commitment of all the society members have contributed to the speedy return to the new normal.

Alslaity added, "The exhibitions and conferences sector in the country was one to witness the strong bounce back amidst the immense effect of the pandemic, which encouraged us to launch this new unit in organizing exhibitions, conferences, recreational and logistics services, led by a credible and specialized team to support economic diversification plans in the Abu Dhabi in particular and the rest of the country in accordance with the aspirations of our wise leadership for the next fifty years.”

He also stated that this kind of services significantly contributes to providing a platform that elevates the position of the capital, Abu Dhabi, and the entire UAE in the leisure, tourism, and business sector.

Established in Abu Dhabi in 2018, Mercator Travel and Tourism have proven and been striving to achieve excellence in providing the best solutions and exceptional services to its local, regional, and international clients, following the highest international standards in the travel and tourism industry. Mercator offers airline ticketing, hotel bookings, visa services, travel insurance, airport meet and assist services, holidays and excursions, VIP and corporate travel services, car rental and limousine rental services, events and logistics, and sports management.

Mercator Travel and Tourism also provide concierge and lifestyle services, led by a team of lifestyle specialists. Customers can make most of their trips perfectly curated according to their desires and expectations at a reasonable price, like enjoying customized travel experiences, access to luxury goods and special events, ideal arrangement of shopping services, and all their other demands.

