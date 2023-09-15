Mercato, the only Italian-themed mall in Dubai, is delighted to announce the opening of several new outlets, offering visitors the opportunity to shop, dine, and savor the authentic Italian ambiance.

Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah continuously welcome new brands to cater to both the local community and tourists visiting Dubai.

We are thrilled to introduce a fresh array of brands for our guests to explore while visiting Mercato," said Nisreen Boustani, PR and Corporate Communications Manager at Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah. "Whether you've visited us once or a hundred times, you can always expect something new to discover at Mercato. This year has been particularly fruitful, with many new brands opening at Mercato. Most recently, the spectacular Turkish restaurant, Pasha Sarayi, opened its doors to welcome residents and tourists. In addition to this exciting addition, Mercato's charming cobbled streets now host several other enticing outlets, including Soul Simple, Trouvaille Bistro, Gissah Perfumes, JR Ethical, Alberto's Chicken, and Sole Care. We are also eagerly anticipating the arrival of other exciting new brands in the near future, such as Happy Hoop, GANT, Long Life, Petra Cosmetics and Barakat”

