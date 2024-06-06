Get ready for a shopping revolution as Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah proudly introduce the PrivilegePLUS loyalty app, set to elevate customer satisfaction to new heights. This innovative app promises a plethora of rewards, benefits, and an immersive shopping experience, marking a significant shift in how shoppers engage with their favorite brands.

Privilege PLUS members are in for a treat! From earning points and enjoying instant discounts to winning monthly, quarterly, and annual prizes, the two malls new loyalty program is designed to pamper and delight its users.

As a PrivilegePLUS member, you'll enjoy exclusive instant discounts across a wide range of outlets within Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah. The app seamlessly integrates the unmatched loyalty of its members with special discounts across various categories and brands.

That’s not all. PrivilegePLUS members are entitled to more benefits as they earn points on every purchase. For every AED 200 spent, members earn 1 PrivilegePLUS point, which can be used to enter exciting draws. Each month, one lucky member will win AED 11,000 worth of prizes, thanks to our esteemed partners like Royalty Laser Cosmetic Centre, Feet First Woman, Monop, Virgin, Patchi, Tavola, and The Nail Spa. Redeem just 1 point to enter. What’s more, every entry into the monthly draw automatically qualifies for the Grand Draw, offering a chance to win a Damas Jewelry voucher worth AED 20,000 every quarter.

Every one point earned on the PrivilegePLUS App from 25th June to 15th December 2024 enters you in to the Mega raw to win a brand-new Cherry Tiago 8 Premium, courtesy of Al Rostamani.

Download the PrivilegePLUS app today, become a member, and start enjoying a world of excitement, rewards, and unforgettable shopping experiences.