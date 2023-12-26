Dubai: Avasant, a globally respected consulting and advisory firm, has identified Mercans as a Leader in payroll business process transformation in its prestigious RadarView assessment for 2023–2024. Among the 27 scrutinized providers, Mercans stands out as one of the top 20, consistently delivering exceptional value to the market. Avasant's thorough evaluation process, which classifies service providers into challengers, disruptors, innovators, and leaders, sheds light on Mercans' significant contributions over the past 12 months.

In a span of a year, Mercans evolved from disruptor to industry leader, establishing a new benchmark.

Avasant's comprehensive report solidifies Mercans' leadership, attributing it to the company's consistent excellence in critical dimensions of the RadarView assessment: practice maturity, domain ecosystem, and investments and innovation.Avasant's meticulous research methodology, which includes public disclosures as well as direct input from service providers, contributes to the credibility and depth of the acknowledgment of Mercans' leadership among the final 20.

Principal Analysts at Avasant, highlight Mercans' strategic approach and state: Leveraging its proprietary payroll engine and a team of in-house local experts to deliver services across 160 countries. Noteworthy is Mercans' distinctive practice size, serving a diverse clientele of multinational corporations and Fortune 500 companies, with support for over 40 languages. The company's delivery infrastructure encompasses 121 local offices globally. A standout achievement is Mercans' impressive payroll revenue growth of over 30% from June 2022 to June 2023, reflecting the company's financial robustness.

At the core of this success lies Mercans' proprietary HR Blizz platform, a gross-to-net payroll solution that extends services to 160 countries while incorporating additional HR modules for comprehensive employee management. Mercans' achievement underscores its commitment to delivering unparalleled services and innovation in the global marketplace.

Mercans has disrupted the global payroll landscape with its G2N Nova global payroll engine. This state-of-the-art gross-to-net payroll engine stands out as the sole stateless application globally, swiftly generating payroll calculations across 100+ countries within seconds, all while avoiding the storage of any sensitive employee data. This innovative approach has positioned G2N Nova as a catalyst for multinational corporations seeking to fully digitize their global payroll operations. Beyond its uniqueness as the sole global gross-to-net payroll application, G2N Nova offers a fully autonomous and touchless payroll experience, leading to dramatic reductions in processing times and costs.

Avasant's in-depth report shines a spotlight on Mercans' recent triumphs in the MENA region. Notably, Mercans played a pivotal role in assisting a medical device company in establishing a new office in Saudi Arabia. This encompassed a 360° solution, providing a greenfield experience with a full stack of services, including HR, finance, accounting, payroll, back office setup, and reporting. Thus, ensuring a seamless and successful entry for the client into the Middle East market. On the other hand, Mercans has recently also made substantial contributions to a multinational oil and gas firm by implementing streamlined payroll processes, resulting in enhanced compliance and cost savings.

Leveraging its cutting-edge HR Blizz solution, Mercans optimized payroll operations for a leading company in the International Health and Security Risk Management industry, introducing automated processes and real-time reporting. The company also automated payroll calculations for a Defense and Security Solutions firm, leading to significant cost reductions. Avasant analysts highlight Mercans' strategic maturity, strong ecosystem, and commitment to innovation and growth, showcasing expertise in providing comprehensive HR services, particularly in payroll. Notably, the integration of expatriate payroll processes resulted in a 50% reduction in payroll costs and a 90% decrease in payroll staff for the client.

Mercans' flexible business models, encompassing SaaS, BPaaS, and BPO, along with its HR Blizz payroll solution, showcase the company's adaptability and efficiency, contributing to payroll cost reductions of up to 60% for its diverse global clientele. With a client base spanning various industries and geographies, Mercans continues to demonstrate excellence and strategic prowess in the dynamic realm of payroll business process transformation.

Aditya Jain, Principal Analyst at Avasant, articulates, "Mercans has developed its native global payroll engine to facilitate gross-to-net payroll calculations, digitalize processes, and offer self-service functionality to employees in 160 countries worldwide. Its partnerships with HCM and ancillary HR platform vendors enable it to offer comprehensive HR services through a unified portal. It leverages its local delivery network, including offices and regional experts in 121 countries, to help enterprises reduce dependence on local payroll aggregators for last-mile services across countries.

Its continued investments in technology innovation, such as no-code HR integration tools and instant payments functionality, flexible business models, and a global delivery network, have made Mercans a leader in Avasant’s Payroll Business Process Transformation 2023–2024 RadarView."