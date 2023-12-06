Dubai: Mercans has attained Leader status in the Global Managed Payroll Services (Multi-Country) ISG Provider Lens™ 2023 report, a distinction bestowed by the independent global technology research and IT advisory firm ISG. Noted for its leadership in the industry, Mercans caught the attention of Information Services Group (ISG) through its innovative Digital Transformation in streamlining global payroll.

The 2023 report highlights how G2N Nova, Mercans' state-of-the-art global payroll engine, achieves unmatched efficiency by enabling rapid gross-to-net payroll calculations across 100+ countries without storing employee data. Its disruptive approach delivers a fully digitalized global payroll experience, substantially reducing processing times and costs.

ISG acknowledged Mercans for its groundbreaking payroll technology, revolutionizing the conventional global payroll model. The platform eliminates the reliance on in-country subcontractors, seamlessly integrates with leading HCM software, and enables the electronic generation of global statutory reports. G2N Nova's cutting-edge horizontal architecture consolidates payroll processing and reporting on a unified platform, fueling SaaS and managed payroll services for numerous companies across diverse countries.

Vishwanathan Arunachalam (Vish), Mercans CEO of Payroll & SaaS, commented, "This recognition underscores our comprehensive product offerings, robust market presence, and enduring competitive position. We are committed to innovative practices and competitive stability.

The words of Rachel Anderson, Lead Analyst at ISG, encapsulate Mercans' position succinctly. "Mercans is a global leader in payroll technology and services. Its proprietary, technology-driven HR Blizz global payroll infrastructure, accompanied by its native calculation engines, serves the requirements of 160 countries with remarkable finesse."

Empowering Middle East Businesses with Advanced Global Payroll Solutions

By elevating multiple businesses with its advanced payroll solutions, Mercans, a global payroll technology company, has made a significant impact in the Middle East region. Headquartered in the United Kingdom and with a regional office in Dubai Media City, Mercans is at the forefront of industry leadership. The key to its success lies in the G2N Nova payroll platform, a powerful payroll engine that enables Mercans to process payroll for 100,000+ employees in a matter of seconds.

What distinguishes Mercans is not just its speed and efficiency but also its commitment to compliance and security. The G2N Nova platform, built with a horizontal architectural style, allows Mercans to provide exceptional payroll services to clients in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, and beyond. Importantly, the platform is consistently updated with the latest regulations and rules, ensuring the highest standards of compliance and security.

About Mercans

Mercans is a global leader in payroll technology. Mercans’ revolutionary global payroll platform HR Blizz enables SMBs & Enterprise businesses to manage payrolls across 160 countries. With 20 years of global payroll expertise, Mercans delivers the full spectrum of HR services through a single, secure global platform.

