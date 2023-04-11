Power League Gaming [PLG] is MENA’s leading esports and gaming agency serving international and regional brands and publishers

Dubai, UAE: PLG, MENA’S leading and most innovative gaming and esports agency has launched its new service Flux, in response to increasing demand from brands for lower cost base solutions to enter the gaming and esports space. As a multi service agency, PLG delivers strategic advice, builds branded gaming ecosystems, hosts on and offline esports tournaments and drives strategies which drives audiences to client content via social media, influencer and paid for digital marketing campaigns with measured ROI.

Over the past 24 months, PLG has witnessed unprecedented growth from regional brands for building marketing campaigns and branded content to reach gaming and esports audiences.

The size of the MENA gaming market is projected to increase 19 per cent to more than $5 billion by 2025, from 2019, according to a report by Boston Consulting Group [BCG]. Newzoo predicts that by 2024 the global gaming livestream audience will be 830.3 Mn CAGR of 9.2% over 2019 - 2024 with the Middle East and Africa growing at 15.1%.

As audiences gravitate to this medium, SMEs and those with smaller budgets are looking for ways to reach them in strategic and engaging ways at affordable rates. Gaming and esports are fast becoming an essential part of the marketing mix as mass reach channels that provide highly engaged and loyal audiences. PLG has identified the need to offer lower cost solutions to bring brands into the gaming and esports space and to serve the fast-growing demand. The average esports production and marketing campaign in the global industry costs in the range of $150 - $500K so can be out of reach for brands with smaller budgets. PLG Flux offers clients a lower touch solution that comprises a mix of branded content and toolkits, social media marketing, end to end community management, influencer marketing and downstream trending data and reporting with entry costs from a much more affordable range starting at $30K.

PLG Flux’s toolkit of solutions, products and services are specifically engineered to acquire, engage and retain audiences on the brand’s behalf, focused toward attaining tangible ROI. In addition to the flexible social content creation solutions, PLG FLUX’s end to end gaming and esports influencer marketing unit consistently delivers engagement averages circa 11% (industry average 5%).

“PLG’s social and influencer marketing division (FLUX), has delivered continual success by enabling the Pizza Hut brand to acquire, engage and retain Arabic Gen Z and M gaming audiences. Thorough PLG’s range of content, social and influencer marketing strategies, Pizza Hut has built scalable social platforms and continually drives conversations within the MENA esports and gaming community. This approach has enabled the brand to build meaningful relationships by serving the Arabic gaming and esports communities with the right content, at the right time.” Said Beverley D'Cruz, General Manager - Pizza Hut Middle East and Pakistan.

Commenting on the launch of Flux, PLG’s CEO Matthew Pickering “as a company built from the ground up by expert gamers and marketing professionals, we are laser focused on getting the right strategies in place for our clients so that their brands can form long lasting relationships with this very important audience category. Entering the space at speed in meaningful ways is critical for clients to become and remain relevant to these communities as we move toward a Web 3.0 world. We are excited to be leading the way with Flux, enabling more brands to start their journey engaging and building relationships with gaming and esports audiences.”

