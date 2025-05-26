Co-located shows set to welcome more than 900 exhibitors from across 90 nations at the Dubai World Trade Centre over the next three days, with spotlight on regional talent and global brands

Dubai, UAE: Spanning 53,000sqm and uniting more than 900 exhibitors from 90 countries, the co-located shows INDEX, The Hotel Show, and WORKSPACE are expected to attract some 30,000 industry professionals eager to explore the latest trends, products, and innovations reshaping MENA’s design and hospitality sectors. The three-day mega series will begin from May 27 and run until May 29, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), positioning Dubai as the MENA region’s gateway for global design and hospitality connections.

“As a dynamic platform at the heart of the region, Dubai empowers the design and hospitality community to collaborate, innovate, and unlock new business opportunities across MENA,” said Elaine O’Connell, Senior Vice President of Design and Hospitality at dmg events. “Our co-located shows unite the best in hospitality, interior design, workspace innovation, commercial design, and cutting-edge technology all under one roof.”

A global hotspot for thriving innovation, investment and design, Dubai’s strategic location provides a vital gateway for international trade and collaboration. By hosting the events in one of the world’s most accessible and connected cities, the series creates a central hub for the global design and hospitality industries to meet, network, and do business. “From French luxury furniture, Italian décor, and German reliability to Belgian textiles and Indian artisan crafts, the breadth and diversity of our exhibitors mirror the multicultural and cosmopolitan spirit of Dub ai,” added O’Connell.

The shows will feature key markets, including Japan, Philippines, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Portugal, Spain, Türkiye, and Brazil. The global displays will sit alongside influential regional showcases that champion Middle Eastern and Emirati design. The series is also packed with dynamic, free-to-attend and CPD-certified conferences and interactive features, with award-winning regional designers creating the stages.

Design & Hospitality’s Co-located Shows

INDEX 2025: Having run successfully for 30-plus years, INDEX continues to attract major supporters, with the Royal Institute of British Architects the latest to join the INDEX advocacy portfolio. More than 500 exhibitors will display a wide range of products across furniture, surfaces, lighting, décor, and smart home solutions. The highly anticipated INDEX Design Talks will again serve as the industry’s think tank, hosting debates and discussions that address the biggest trends and challenges shaping interior design.

Notable speakers include Tristan du Plessis, Global Head of Hospitality Futures at Benoy, Paul Boldy; Danube Properties’ design lead Amir Alshurafa; Nadia Shafiq, Design Director Omniyat; Fabio Grilli, Head of Design and Development at EMAAR; Dario Perego, Head of Design hospitality at Azizi Realty; and Martin Louis du Plessis of Damac.

With nearly 50 per cent of speakers debuting at the event, this year’s Design Talks stage, sponsored by Geberit and designed by 4SPACE, will explore themes from AI-powered design to sustainable spaces.

“AI doesn’t replace creativity; it amplifies it,” said Firas Alsahin, Founder of 4SPACE. “Our goal this year is to inspire designers to harness technology while maintaining their unique design identity.”

The Hotel Show: With a heritage spanning more than two decades, The Hotel Show continues to build its support network with the Dubai Chefs Collective accreditation and the UAE Restaurants Group (UAERG) signing up to the 2025 event as an association partner. "The Hotel Show is a landmark event for the hospitality and F&B industry, drawing thousands of industry leaders and global suppliers," said Abdulla Al Mulla, Chairman of the UAE Restaurants Group (UAERG). "As the leading association for the UAE’s vibrant F&B sector, UAERG is proud to partner with this platform to support and advocate for restaurants, cafés, and hospitality businesses. This partnership will help connect our members with key industry stakeholders and provide access to the latest innovations shaping the future of hospitality in the region."

Culinary creativity will take centre stage at the Chefs Table, where nine elite culinary teams will battle live for the prestigious title of ‘Hotel Culinary Team of the Year.’ Andy Cuthbert, President of WorldChefs, is the coordinator of Emirates Culinary Guild, organizers of the Chefs Table. He said: “The Chefs Table is where innovation, skill, and teamwork converge in real time. We’re bringing the region’s top hotel culinary teams into the spotlight to compete live, raise the bar, and define what excellence looks like in hotel cuisine today. This is a platform that not only showcases culinary mastery but also drives the industry forward through creativity and collaboration.”

HITEC Conference: In partnership with HFTP, the region’s most influential hospitality technology conference will unveil advanced solutions in AI, cloud integration, and digital guest experiences. Expert-led discussions, immersive sessions, and product showcases will home in on AI-driven automation, cloud solutions, cybersecurity, IoT integration, and next-generation hospitality strategies.

This year’s agenda features a comprehensive lineup of expert panels and keynote discussions, featuring top-tier industry leaders such as Ahmad Hafez, Corporate IT Director, Jannah Hotels & Resorts; Carson Booth, COO EMEA, HFTP; and Viju Varma, Head of IT, Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts. Key sessions will explore bridging the digital divide in hospitality by leveraging AI and mobile technologies to enhance accessibility for guests and employees. Discussions will also centre on unlocking the data goldmine and turning guest insights into actionable business growth opportunities, while industry experts evaluate the financial and non-financial impact of emerging technologies to maximize ROI from hotel tech investments. The event will also feature an exhibition hospitality technology from brands across the globe.

WORKSPACE: Celebrating its 22nd edition, WORKSPACE is the Middle East’s premier event for workplace design, office interiors, and workplace technology. With businesses across the region prioritizing well-being, flexibility, and technological advancement, WORKSPACE 2025 will highlight the latest solutions shaping the modern work environment. The WORKSPACE Summit will gather visionaries to explore trends such as AI integration, remote collaboration tools, and wellness-focused design concepts. Some notable sessions are the WORKSPACE Pechakucha Insights where Gen Z discuss what their generation look forward to in the workplace as well as a masterclass on designing workplaces for neurodivergent adults.

The WORKSPACE Awards return for a second edition with eight categories highlighting interior innovation from across the commercial space as well as employee well-being. Taking place on May 29, the awards highlight the GCC’s top commercial interiors and fit-out projects – from innovative technology to ergonomic furniture, wellness initiatives to sustainable designs – and honour the solutions shaping the future of work.

This year’s INDEX, The Hotel Show, and WORKSPACE will run from May 27-29, 2025, across 8 halls and 3 arenas at Dubai World Trade Centre.

About dmg events

dmg events is a leading organizer of face-to-face events and publisher of trade magazines and information services. Our aim is to create dynamic marketplaces to connect businesses with the right communities to accelerate their growth in today’s rapidly evolving landscape. With a presence in over 25 countries and organizing more than 80 events each year, dmg events is a global leader in the industry. Attracting over 425,000 attendees and delegates annually, we organize events in the construction, hospitality, interiors & design, energy, coatings, entertainment, and transportation sectors. To better serve our customers, dmg events has offices in 10 countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, South Africa, the UK, Canada, and Singapore. By being on the ground, we can better understand market needs and nurture relationships to create unforgettable experiences for our attendees. Our flagship events including the Big 5 Global, The Hotel Show, INDEX, ADIPEC and Gastech. For more information visit www.dmgevents.com. Founded in 1989, dmg events is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT, www.dmgt.co.uk).

About INDEX

Since its inaugural over 30 years ago, the three-day INDEX trade show has developed into a major gathering for the interior design and fit-out industry. Combining the traditional elements of a trade show with a variety of expert-led conferences and exciting showcases of innovative products, INDEX attracts more than 18,000 visitors each year. With 500+ exhibitors and 100+ expert speakers taking part every year, attendees benefit from the networking opportunities, the chance to discover new products and trends, and ability to maximise their industry knowledge by attending insightful conferences featuring leaders of the global interior design industry who are transforming spaces with product, design, and technology.

About The Hotel Show

The Hotel Show is the region’s largest trade event for the hospitality sector, establishing itself as the longest-standing event of its type in the Middle East and Africa. The Hotel Show is a platform that provides international suppliers the opportunity to showcase their innovations and products to the most comprehensive community of serious buyers in various categories, including hotel technology, operating equipment and supplies, food services, and HORECA. With 300+ exhibitors and 100+ expert speakers taking part every year, attendees benefit from the networking opportunities, the chance to discover new products and trends, and ability to maximise their industry knowledge by attending insightful conferences.

About WORKSPACE

Workspace is the region’s premier event for workplace solutions, technology and interiors. Workspace provides international suppliers the opportunity to showcase their innovations and products to a targeted group of buyers from across the MENA region. Alongside the exhibition, The Workspace Summit, brings together key stakeholders in workplace design, interior solutions, and corporate real estate to discuss the latest trends and insights.