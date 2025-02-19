Dubai, UAE: Menakart.com, UAE's leading online shopping platform, has teamed up with Tabby and Tamara to offer flexible "Buy Now, Pay Later" (BNPL) payment options to customers. This collaboration allows Menakart shoppers to split their purchases into 4 easy, interest-free monthly payments via Tabby or Tamara.

As pioneers in the BNPL space, Tabby and Tamara help customers break down their payments without additional fees or interest. Now, Menakart customers can purchase products across categories such as Electronics, Mobiles, Laptops, Groceries, Pet supplies, Perfumes, and Household items, and conveniently pay for them over four months.

Mr. Shashank Panchmukh, CEO & Founder of Menakart, shared his excitement about the partnership: “We are thrilled to join forces with Tabby and Tamara. This collaboration highlights the transformative impact of BNPL services on online shopping. As demand for simplified payment solutions grows in the region, this partnership gives our customers the flexibility to buy the products they need with ease. Plus, we’re offering exclusive discount coupons on the site, so customers can enjoy lower prices while shopping.”

Mr. Praveen Chandrasekharan, COO & Co-Founder of Menakart, added, “BNPL is a game-changer in the world of online shopping, and it perfectly aligns with Menakart’s mission to provide our customers with the best payment solutions. To further enhance the shopping experience, we've also introduced extended warranty options for electronics, offering coverage of 12 or 24 months and accidental damage protection for up to 2 years."

About Menakart

Menakart.com is an online shopping website based out of Dubai, UAE. Focusing on electronics, including laptops and mobile phones, Menakart.com has become a leading e-commerce website in the Middle East with customers from the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman & KSA.

