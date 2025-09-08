London, EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), today opened its 11th Annual London Investor Conference at the Emirates Stadium, running from September 8–11 under the theme “Investing Right in MENA.” The conference brings together global investors, leading listed companies, and policymakers to unlock opportunities across the region’s most dynamic sectors, including financial services, real estate, consumer goods, telecommunications, technology, energy, and materials. This year’s edition features 131 presenting companies and welcomes 710 guests from around the world, including 285 investors representing 146 leading investment institutions.

With a dedicated focus on Saudi Arabia, the conference hosts 82 Saudi-listed companies. EFG Hermes has partnered with the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) to showcase the performance and progress of some of the Kingdom’s most sought-after companies and provide market perspectives from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) and Tadawul. The agenda is designed to deepen engagement between institutional investors and leading Saudi businesses, strengthen both foreign and local direct investment in listed companies, and reinforce investor confidence in the market. By encouraging greater institutional participation, EFG Hermes aims to support sustainable growth and heightened trading activity across the Kingdom’s capital markets. The conference’s main session featured opening remarks by Abdulaziz Abdulmohsen Bin Hassan, Board Member of the Capital Market Authority (CMA), following the welcome note by Karim Awad, Group CEO of EFG Holding.

The panel on the first day, titled “Financing Saudi Arabia’s Growth,” included valuable contributions from Mohammed Al-Rumaih, CEO of the Saudi Exchange, and Raed AlHumaid, CMA Deputy of Market Institution and was moderated by Alp Sarper, Editor-at-Large of Economy Middle East. On the second day, a fireside chat titled “Liquidity, Regulation, and Real Estate: Saudi Residential Mortgage-Backed Security (RMBS)” will feature Majeed Al Abduljabbar, CEO of the Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company, in conversation with Carina Kamel, Senior Correspondent & Presenter at Al Arabiya TV in London.

“We are honored to welcome our esteemed guests from the CMA and Tadawul, with whom we closely collaborate to promote high-quality opportunities in the Kingdom. As the MENA region undergoes structural reforms, technological advancement, and strategic policy shifts, we are proud to facilitate direct engagement between institutional investors and high-impact businesses. Our role is to ensure that clients, partners, and stakeholders are positioned to capitalize on emerging trends and equipped with the insights and tools needed to thrive as the region’s global influence expands,” said Karim Awad, Group CEO of EFG Holding.

“MENA capital markets are entering a new growth phase, with investment opportunities diversifying beyond traditional industries. Both regional and global investors are increasingly focused on high-potential sectors that were previously underexplored. Regulatory reforms, ongoing market development, and the region’s strategic push to diversify economies are accelerating this evolution. By bringing international investors closer to these opportunities, the conference fosters strategic dialogue that translates into tangible investment outcomes and supports the region’s long-term economic trajectory,” said Mohamed Ebeid, Co-CEO of EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company.

The 11th EFG Hermes London Investor Conference follows the success of EFG Hermes’ One-on-One Conference in Dubai, continuing to build meaningful connections between global institutional investors and leading regional listed companies while advancing the MENA region’s growing influence on the global stage.

About EFG Holding

EFG Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA – LSE: EFGD) is a financial institution that boasts a remarkable 40-year legacy of success in seven countries spanning two continents. Operating within three distinct verticals — the Investment Bank (EFG Hermes), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) (EFG Finance), and Commercial Bank (Bank NXT) — the company provides a comprehensive range of groundbreaking financial products and services tailored to meet the needs of a diverse clientele, including individual clients and businesses of all sizes.

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offers extensive financial services, encompassing advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity. In its domestic market, EFG Holding serves as a universal bank, with EFG Finance emerging as the fastest-growing NBFI platform, comprising Tanmeyah, a provider of innovative and integrated financial solutions for small business owners and entrepreneurs, EFG Corp-Solutions, which provides leasing and factoring services, Valu, a universal financial technology powerhouse, Bedaya for mortgage finance, Kaf for insurance, and EFG Finance SMEs, which provides financial services for small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, the company delivers commercial banking solutions through Bank NXT, an integrated retail and corporate banking product provider in Egypt.