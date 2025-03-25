Manama, Bahrain – The MENA Innovation Academy, an initiative powered by Bahrain FinTech Bay in partnership with Reboot01 Coding Institute, has announced that applications are now open for the ‘Fintech Strategy Program’ delivered by Georgetown University McDonough School of Business. The three-day program, scheduled to run from 18- 20 May 2025 is designed to equip professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to develop and implement effective strategies in the rapidly evolving fintech industry.

The Georgetown Fintech Strategy Program is tailored for mid-to-senior-level professionals in financial services, banking, insurance, and related fields as well as entrepreneurs, policymakers, academics, and researchers interested in the intersection of finance, strategy, and technology. Taught by Dr. Arthur Dong, Teaching Professor in Strategy at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business, the program will provide participants with in-depth insights into competitive strategies, disruptive technologies such as AI, blockchain, and cloud computing, and the opportunities emerging across key financial sectors. Through a practical approach, participants will also enhance their strategic thinking, problem-solving skills, and ability to address real-world fintech challenges.

Bader Sater, CEO of Bahrain FinTech Bay, commented: "The launch of this program marks a significant milestone in our mission to bridge global expertise with regional talent. Through the MENA Innovation Academy, we aim to empower professionals with the strategic knowledge needed to drive fintech innovation and create an impact across the region. Our partnership with Georgetown University highlights our commitment to delivering world-class education while ensuring that Bahrain remains at the forefront of fintech advancement."

"We are thrilled to partner with the MENA Innovation Academy to bring Georgetown’s FinTech Strategy Program to Bahrain and the region," said XXX of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business. "This collaboration reflects our dedication to providing top-tier education that equips professionals with the skills and insights necessary to drive innovation and shape the future of fintech in the global marketplace."

This course aligns with the MENA Innovation Academy's mission of cultivating the next wave of fintech talent by fostering expertise and enhancing career readiness within financial organizations across the MENA region.

Enrollment is now open.

To register or for more information, please visit: https://www.mena-ia.com/courses/georgetown-fintech-strategy-program

About Bahrain FinTech Bay (BFB)

Bahrain FinTech Bay is an ecosystem builder. It incubates impactful and scalable fintech initiatives through innovation labs, acceleration programs, curated activities, and educational opportunities. This collaborative platform is dedicated to furthering the development, interaction, and acceleration of the fintech ecosystem. To bring the full spectrum of market participants together, BFB partners with governmental bodies, financial institutions, corporates, consultancy firms, universities, associations, venture capital, and fintech startups. Bahrain FinTech Bay is a subsidiary of the BENEFIT Company.

For more information, please visit our website: www.bahrainfintechbay.com

For more inquiries, please email:

Ghaidaa Mohamed Abdulaziz,

Communications and Outreach Manager

Bahrain FinTech Bay