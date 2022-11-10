Muharraq, Bahrain: MENA Aviation Real Estate, a subsidiary of MENA Aerospace Enterprises, announces that it will be expanding its existing general aviation hangar facility at Bahrain International Airport. The expansion is expected to be operational within the next two years.

At present, the company’s 6,400 square meter purpose-built facility consists of two 3,200 square meter hangars, each capable of accommodating up to 757-500 sized aircraft or numerous business jets. The new 4,200 square meter expansion increases the company’s ability to provide aircraft maintenance services for both commercial and private aircrafts, as well as private jet parking.

Anil Kumar, MENA Aerospace General Manager and CFO, commented on the expansion, saying, “Aligned with our long-term development strategy and to be able to provide ever better services to our clients, the expansion of our hangar facility lays foundations to further extend our services in the region. We are delighted to welcome both existing and new clients to our hangar.”

The Code-C hangar is built and operated to EASA 145 standards and is equipped with NFPA 409 compliant fire suppression system, backup electricity supply, compressed air, electrical and water points, drainage for aircraft washing, and sectional translucent vertical doors by Megadoor®. Facilities also include an office, workshop and storage space plus airside / landside access.

The expansion of the hangar combined with the launch of the company’s full-service MRO facility by MENA Technics and Aviance Global, and the products offered by MENA Technics, strengthen MENA Aerospace’s position in the region as a provider of complete and efficient turnkey solutions to its clients.

Bahrain International Airport’s new terminal, which opened in January 2021, increased the airport’s capacity to 14 million passengers and 130,000 air traffic movements per year. MENA Aviation Real Estate remains the only private owner and operator of general aviation hangars at Bahrain International Airport.

About MENA Aerospace:

MENA Aerospace Enterprises WLL is a wholly Bahrain-owned provider of comprehensive aviation and aerospace services, established in 2004. It is headquartered in Bahrain, and has offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

MENA Aerospace is the holding company and administrative head for the corporate group consisting of: MENA Aviation Real Estate, which owns and operates the only private General Aviation Hangars at Bahrain International Airport; MENA Consulting Services for AOC applicants, airline start-ups, FBO development, and other aviation-related consultation; MENA Technics WLL, which, in conjunction with a global network of partners, specialises in providing turnkey services for clients dealing in aerospace management, airports, and aircraft, as well as aviation infrastructure and security; MENA Trading, which sits under MENA Technics, providing vendor representation and handling product sales; and MENA Cargo, which sits under MAE Aircraft Management WLL, offering efficient smart booking systems for scheduled and charter services in the region.

