UAE – Memac Ogilvy Dubai has launched a bold new campaign for Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises Honda that creatively hijacks the promises plastered across delivery motorcycles throughout the UAE.
With a majority of delivery bikes in the UAE being Hondas, the campaign uncovers an undeniable truth; when a delivery app promises ‘Groceries in 30-minutes’ or ‘Lightning-fast delivery,’ there’s one reason they can say it – Honda.
The campaign launched with a series of OOH ads featuring real orders on real Honda delivery bikes, captured on the streets of the UAE. Each piece seamlessly took every delivery platform’s tagline and made it part of Honda’s message – making every order an ad, every delivery an impression, and every red light a media stop.
“When we realized just how many delivery bikes were Hondas, it was a simple but powerful truth hiding in plain sight. Once you see it, you can’t unsee it.” added Gautam Wadher, Chief Creative Officer at Memac Ogilvy Dubai. “The campaign establishes Honda’s undeniable presence in everyday life across the UAE.”
Interestingly, the bikes powering deliveries across the country aren’t even Honda’s fastest. Which is why the campaign invites consumers to test ride Honda’s wide range of models.
With every bike on the road doubling as a Honda billboard, the brand is making one thing clear – when the UAE delivers, it’s on a Honda.
Download the press kit: https://we.tl/t-AFC1oQgQfi
Credits:
Brand: Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises Honda
- Managing Director, Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises: Marco Melani
- General Manager Marketing, Al-Futtaim Automotive : Roxane Magbanua
- Brand Director, Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises Honda: Arshad Hasan
- Marketing Communications Manager, Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises Honda: Homer Gagalang
- Marketing Executive, Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises Honda: Zeinab Abdelaziz Osman
Advertising Agency: Memac Ogilvy, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Chief Creative Officer: Gautam Wadher
- Senior Creative Director: Alok Mohan
- Associate Creative Director: Eduardo Cesar
- Senior Copywriter: Rebecca Ann Menezes
- Senior Art Director: Lina Maria Leal
- Head of Arabic:Shadi Kharmacho
- Senior Visualizer: Andre Souza
- Animator: Antonio Geagea
- Motion Designer: Lucas Fuse
- Managing Partner: Kevin Kurian
- Account Director: Ashleigh Morgan
- Senior Account Manager: Farah Ibrahim
- Head of Social: Karl ElHitti
- Chief Strategy Officer: Mario Morby
- Head of Strategy: Bhaskar Bateja
- Social Media Director: Ahmed Nour
- Senior Social Media Manager: Beverney Shane
- Social Media Manager: Mohamad Zibara
Media Agency: PHD
- Regional Senior Director – Investments: Ihab Halawy
- Investment Director: Sunoj Devan
Production House: Liwa Content Driven
- Executive Producer: Sagar Rege
- Executive Producer: Shweta Sandeep
- Producer: Aditi Heda
- Associate Producer: Gauthami Katwe
- Photographer: Thiago Neves
- BTS Videographer: Allen Toms
- Art Assistant: Kashan Rizvi
- Location Manager: Hashem Reyashi
- Equipment Rental: Action Films
