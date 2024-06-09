Mekky Developments has unveiled its latest project, Gardenia Plaza Mall, covering 3,000 sqm in New Cairo, with investments surpassing EGP 800m.

Chairman of Mekky Developments Ahmed Mekky stated that the company continually aims to enhance its real estate portfolio and expand its reach by delivering innovative, high-quality products. Mekky Developments is dedicated to establishing a presence in the most prestigious and in-demand areas of the market to attract a wider range of targeted customers.

He explained that the project spans approximately 3,000 sqm, strategically located at the intersection of the Mohamed Naguib Axis and Gamal Abdel Nasser Axis, adjacent to the Live Sports Club and Houria Selim Mosque. Gardenia Plaza Mall is an administrative and medical commercial complex, comprising a ground floor and two additional floors. The project is scheduled for completion and customer delivery by the end of 2026.

He also noted that the company is offering a variety of distinctive units in Gardenia Plaza Mall, starting from 35 sqm for commercial units and 30 sqm for administrative and medical units. The project has been launched with flexible and diverse payment plans to meet all customer needs, with down payments starting at 10% and repayment terms extending up to 72 months.

The Chairman of the Board announced that the first phase of the project will be launched soon, offering significant discounts for early contractors during the initial offering period.

He pointed out that existing clients of Mekky Developments will always receive special discounts in all investment plans the company offers in the Egyptian real estate market.

He emphasized that, as with all its projects, Makky Developments has partnered with leading design, management, and operation consulting firms, including Arkan Consultants, Arch 5 Studio, and Incomercial. This collaboration aims to develop an integrated plan for the project that incorporates sustainable development standards and smart building elements, maximizing the aesthetic and natural beauty of the area. The goal is to deliver a real estate product that meets customers’ aspirations, providing the highest level of luxury, comfort, and enjoyment.

Mohamed Shehata, CEO of InCommercial Property Group, expressed his delight at partnering with Makky for the second time on their second mixed-use project.

He explained that Incomercial aims to provide a diverse range of specialized professional consulting services, focusing on comfort, safety, sustainability, and efficiency to support visitors.

Incomercial will manage organizational processes to enhance the productivity of all facility operations (for tenants and project visitors). Additionally, they will curate the complete product mix for the project and strategically distribute activities within the commercial area to ensure smooth movement across all units and floors.