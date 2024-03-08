Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi, the epitome of luxury and sophistication housed within a Guinness World Record-winning architectural marvel, proudly shines a spotlight on the exceptional contributions of its female associates across all departments. In a groundbreaking celebration of unity, talent, and shared vision, the #WomenAtHyatt are forging a future of excellence and innovation.

Nestled within the extraordinary walls of a Guinness World Record building, the hotel has long been an icon of opulence and distinction. Beyond its architectural grandeur, the true heart of this establishment lies in the remarkable women who form an integral part of every facet of its operations.

From the front desk to the culinary team, housekeeping to event planning, the female associates of Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi exemplify excellence, dedication, and a commitment to creating unforgettable experiences for our esteemed guests. Their collective passion and expertise contribute to the hotel's reputation as a premier destination for luxury and sophistication. Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi is elated to also onboard female Emirati students in varied apprenticeship roles across different departments as a step towards a diverse platform for enhancing skills, knowledge, and inclusion under the Emiratization initiative by the UAE.

"Empowering women, fostering diversity and inclusion has always been a core value at Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi aligning with the brand pillars of Hyatt philosophy. We take immense pride in the talented women who grace our hallways, each bringing a unique perspective and skill set to their respective roles," said Dominik Strobel, General Manager.

The hotel recognizes the importance of fostering an inclusive and supportive work environment where women can thrive and contribute to the overall success of the establishment. This commitment to equality extends from leadership roles to every department, ensuring that the associates are given the opportunities and recognition they deserve. As Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi continues to set records in hospitality and redefine luxury, the invaluable contributions of its female associates stand as a testament to the commitment to excellence that defines the brand. Together, they are creating a future where diversity, empowerment, and unparalleled service merge seamlessly to elevate the guest experience.

About Andaz

Global in scale while local in perspective, the Andaz brand empowers self-expression and stimulates guests’ curiosity through imaginative travel for a distinctively local experience. Through thoughtful, unscripted service tailored for travelers, Andaz hotels enable guests to go beyond the familiar to discover and define their personal essence while immersing themselves in the spirit of the eclectic culture around them. Currently, there are 28 Andaz hotels open: Andaz 5th Avenue in New York, Andaz San Diego, Andaz West Hollywood, Andaz Napa, Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows, Andaz Savannah, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, Andaz Munich Schwabinger Tor, Andaz Ottawa ByWard Market, Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya, Andaz Mexico City Condesa, Andaz Costa Rica Resort at Peninsula Papagayo, Andaz London Liverpool Street, Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht, Andaz Prague, Andaz Singapore, Andaz Bali, Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach, Andaz Delhi, Andaz Xintiandi in Shanghai, Andaz Shenzhen Bay, Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills, Andaz Seoul Gangnam, Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi, Andaz Dubai The Palm, Andaz Xiamen, Andaz Vienna Am Belvedere, and Andaz Nanjing Hexi. For more information, please visit andaz.com. Follow @Andaz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #WhenInAndaz.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of June 30, 2023, the Company’s portfolio included more than 1,250 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 76 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Residence Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt®; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt®; and the Inclusive Collection, including Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith™, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

