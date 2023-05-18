Dubai: In affiliation with the Comprehensive Cancer Centre at Mediclinic City Hospital and Mediclinic Middle East’s sister division in Switzerland (Klinik Hirslanden), Mediclinic Parkview’s state-of-the-art oncology unit will offer patients on the south side of Dubai surgical, chemotherapy and immunotherapy cancer treatments, all within a calm, comfortable and convenient setting.

The newly designed and spacious private rooms offer patients privacy as they access the latest evidence based cancer care from our internationally recognised team of experts.

David Jelley, Hospital Director at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital said, “As part of our Dubai-wide comprehensive cancer strategy, Mediclinic City Hospital’s respected medical oncologists, haematologist and radiation oncologist will now also be available at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital. The multidisciplinary team will also include Mediclinic Parkview Hospital’s surgeons who specialise in breast, gynaecology, gastrointestinal, urology, neurosurgical, head and neck interventions.” David Jelley continued, “All radiation oncology treatments will remain at Mediclinic City Hospital’s Comprehensive Cancer Centre.”

David Jelley added, “What makes this unit unique is our highly specialised staffing, state-of-the-art equipment and the combined expertise of our twelve organ specific multi-disciplinary teams that tailor customised plans based on the medical need of the patient.”

Dr Albert Oliver, the Medical Director at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital says “We are excited to be able to provide these comprehensive cancer services across Dubai, and we believe that the opening of this new unit represents a major milestone in our commitment to delivering the best available care to our patients and their families, wherever they are located.”

About Mediclinic Middle East

Mediclinic Middle East is part of Mediclinic International, a private hospital group with three operating platforms in Southern Africa (South Africa and Namibia), Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates, and a 29.9% shareholding in Spire Healthcare, a UK-based healthcare group with 38 hospitals.

Mediclinic Middle East operates seven hospitals and over 20 clinics with almost 900 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

Mediclinic puts science at the heart of its care approach, focusing on providing the best possible facilities with international-standard technology, backed-up by sound medical expertise and the empathy of its nursing staff.

For further information about Mediclinic Middle East and its facilities visit www.mediclinic.ae or contact info@mediclinic.ae