Mediclinic Middle East has unveiled its new state-of-the-art family clinic in City Centre Me’aisem, within Dubai Production City and close to Jumeirah Golf Estates and Victory Heights, serving residents and businesses in one of the fastest growing areas of Dubai. As a multi-speciality clinic, it features a range of services offered by a multidisciplinary team.

Dr Jaimie Abdennadher, Lead Physician of Mediclinic Me’aisem, says: “This exciting new addition to the Mediclinic network will provide patients with a first class healthcare experience right on their doorstep. We have a fantastic team of consultant doctors, dentists, nurses, physiotherapists and support staff ready to look after all members of the family, both young and old.”

Darren Chester, Clinic Manager, adds, “I am truly excited to re-open Mediclinic Me’aisem in City Centre Me’aisem, after a short hiatus after the Covid-19 pandemic. We are back bigger and better than before, with more services and more convenient hours. We have included Dentistry, Ophthalmology and Physiotherapy to our pre-existing specialities of Paediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Family Medicine, not to mention pharmacy home delivery. With ENT and Dermatology joining shortly after opening, Mediclinic Me’aisem will be a one-stop-shop for all your family health needs.”

The clinic is conveniently situated inside the mall and has easy access from the centre’s main entrance with ample parking available. It will be operational seven days a week.

David Jelley, Hospital Director of Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, concludes, “Located just 9km from Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, Mediclinic Me’aisem will ensure the same continuation of high levels of service, quality and patient safety that our patients have grown accustomed to. Many of our doctors have clinics in both locations with admission privileges meaning more convenience and flexibility for patients.”

