Mediclinic Middle East, a pioneer in healthcare innovation in the Middle East, is proud to announce a historic milestone at Mediclinic City Hospital in Dubai - the completion of 1000 robotic surgery cases. This is the first time that this number of cases has ever been performed by a single robotic surgery centre in the region. This remarkable achievement underscores Mediclinic’s unwavering commitment to providing patients with cutting-edge surgical solutions and revolutionising the future of healthcare.

Robotic surgery has emerged as a transformative force in modern medicine, offering precision, reduced invasiveness, shorter recovery times, and improved patient outcomes. Mediclinic City Hospital has harnessed the potential of robotic technology to raise the bar in surgical excellence across a wide spectrum of medical specialities.

Over the past three years, since the introduction of the service, Mediclinic City Hospital has been at the forefront of the robotic surgery revolution in the Middle East, with expertise spanning multiple disciplines, including:

Colorectal Surgery Dr Roger Gerjy

General Surgery Dr Roger Gerjy

Gynaecological Surgery Dr Labib Riachi

Urological Surgery Dr Mudhar Hassan

“Mediclinic City Hospital’s achievement of 1000 successful robotic surgeries is a testament to our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of medical innovation," stated Roger Gerjy, Director of Robotic Surgery at Mediclinic City Hospital. "We are incredibly proud of this milestone and the positive impact it has on our patients and the wider healthcare landscape in the UAE. I applaud the dedication and expertise of Mediclinic City Hospital’s renowned team of surgeons, nurses and healthcare professionals who consistently strive for excellence in patient care, and quality the robotic surgical systems that we operate.”

This milestone firmly establishes Mediclinic City Hospital as a trailblazer in healthcare innovation in the Middle East, setting a new standard for medical excellence. Patients across the region have benefitted from the hospital's dedication to harnessing cutting-edge technology to enhance healthcare outcomes.