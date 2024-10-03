Doha, QATAR – Medicare Group Q.P.S.C. has wrapped up a project aimed at overhauling its back-office operations, transitioning from a legacy system to a new customized platform and leveraging RISE with SAP S/4HANA, implemented in partnership with Mannai IT Solutions (a Member of the Mannai Corporation QPSC).

Mr. Muhammad Burjaq, the Chief Financial Officer of Medicare Group, highlighted that the decision to upgrade to a better-controlled back-office environment aligning with the latest business standards in enterprise resource planning (ERP) software was a strategic move by the company. Following the implementation, the project has significantly enhanced report generation, quality, analytics, and access to information for management through the development of intuitive and informative dashboards.

Representatives from Medicare Group’s Information Technology Department, Mr. Hisham Iqtail and Mr. Nazar Ali, emphasized that the transformation was a substantial endeavor undertaken by the project team, involving a comprehensive evaluation of various major ERPs in the market before selecting SAP S4/HANA for its specific benefits tailored to healthcare and hospital operations. An additional major challenge addressed by the team was the seamless integration of ADAM -the company’s own home grown Hospital Information System (HIS) with the new back-office SAP system. ADAM, short for Al-Ahli Doctors’ Assistant Module, was developed in-house over the years, and local, regional and international third parties have recently expressed interest in acquiring the HIS.

Alaa Jaber, Managing Director for SAP, Qatar, and Fast Growth Markets, underscored that the digital transformation effort aligns Medicare Group with Qatar National Vision 2030, bringing advantages to multiple stakeholders. This technological advancement equips Medicare Group to optimize processes, reduce costs, and enhance efficiencies. It empowers real-time data insights facilitating agile responses to shifts in patient demand and the broader healthcare landscape. Furthermore, SAP's financial solutions support the company, which is publicly listed on the Qatar Exchange, in ensuring comprehensive disclosure and clarity regarding its financial performance.

Expressing his views, Khalid Al Mannai, the Vice Chairman, Executive Committee, of Mannai Corporation QPSC, emphasized that close collaboration was instrumental in the success of the transformation project. The partnership between Mannai, Medicare Group, and SAP resulted in a bespoke solution finely attuned to the company's specific requirements. With a track record of over 30 years in supporting the public and private sectors in Qatar, Mannai’s role as an implementation partner was pivotal. The customized solution crafted collaboratively is poised to significantly elevate Medicare’s services and commitments to patients, stakeholders, and employees.

