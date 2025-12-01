Doha, Qatar: Media City Qatar and AlRayan Bank have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance financial accessibility for Media City Qatar’s licensed companies. The agreement aims to provide comprehensive banking support to the companies and professionals operating within Media City Qatar, ensuring efficient and tailored financial services that enable growth and collaboration.

Under the agreement, AlRayan Bank will explore opportunities to establish banking services for more than 300 licensed companies operating within Media City Qatar. A dedicated point of contact will support companies and employees with onboarding and account-related matters.

Beyond banking, both parties will collaborate on innovation and ESG initiatives, providing industry expertise and contributing to knowledge and thought leadership within Qatar’s media and technology ecosystem.

Eng. Jassim Mohamed Al Khori, CEO of Media City Qatar, said: “Our collaboration with AlRayan Bank reinforces Media City Qatar’s commitment to building the right infrastructure and enabling environment for our licensed companies and professionals to succeed. Strengthening access to financial services is a vital step in empowering businesses to grow and innovate, while contributing to Qatar’s position as a regional hub for media, technology, and creative excellence.”

Mr. Fahad Bin Abdulla Al Khalifa Group Chief Executive Officer at AlRayan Bank, added: “This agreement reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting Qatar’s economic development and fostering innovation across key sectors. Through our partnership with Media City Qatar, we aim to enhance access to efficient and secure banking solutions, strengthen collaboration within the business community, and contribute to the country’s broader growth and diversification goals.”

This partnership builds on Media City Qatar’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the financial and operational foundations of its growing ecosystem. By working with a range of financial institutions, Media City Qatar is ensuring that its licensed companies have access to banking solutions that address their diverse business needs.

Media City Qatar continues to foster innovation, collaboration, and excellence across the media industry, contributing to the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 and advancing the country’s position as a regional hub.

ABOUT MEDIA CITY QATAR

Media City Qatar is an emerging, collaborative global hub for media companies, entrepreneurs, innovators, and creative talent, and a regional leader in the media industry, contributing to Qatar’s economic diversification. It accelerates the evolution of regional media to create a powerful and innovative ecosystem where exceptional ideas and content thrive. Media City Qatar was established to streamline necessary regulations, develop businesses, and unlock investment opportunities to support the media ecosystem in Qatar under its regulatory, developmental, and investment mandates.

Media City Qatar aims to foster a nurturing environment and a hub for traditional and digital media, technology, communications, research, and development. From broadcasting to traditional and digital newspapers, from gaming to user-generated content, and enabling AI and advanced technologies, Media City Qatar welcomes businesses across different media segments of various scales to join us in Doha.

For more information, visit www.mediacity.qa or follow us on

ABOUT Al RAYAN BANK

AlRayan Bank QPSC stands as a leading Islamic financial institution originating from Qatar with a global reach that extends to the United Kingdom, France, and the United Arab Emirates. Managing assets of circa QAR 176 billion, the bank is renowned for its comprehensive suite of solutions that are compliant with Islamic Sharia law, overseen by specialized regulatory bodies.

The bank's services include corporate banking, SME banking, personal and private banking,

asset management, financial consulting, and treasury and institutional services. AlRayan Bank has set benchmarks in sustainable Islamic financing, launching Qatar’s first green deposit and the inaugural program for sustainable Islamic finance, thereby supporting the country's transition towards environmental sustainability.

Proud of its extensive network, AlRayan Bank operates 13 branches and 103 ATMs strategically placed across Qatar's key locations, including commercial centers, traditional markets, and business districts. The bank continues to provide exceptional banking services around the clock through its advanced digital platforms and mobile app, enhancing the modern and comprehensive banking experience for its clients.

For more information, please visit: www.alrayan.com