Dubai, UAE: Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, the flagship facility of Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres and a top-notch centre for advanced multispecialty care in the UAE, has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with FAI Aviation Services DMCC, the Dubai-based subsidiary of Germany's foremost air ambulance operator, FAI rent-a-jet GmbH. This partnership represents FAI's inaugural collaboration of its nature in the region and positions Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital at the centre of a newly integrated air-to-ground emergency care system. The agreement was officially signed in Dubai by Barbara Baumgartner, the Managing Director of FAI Aviation Services DMCC, alongside Dr. Shanila Laiju, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres.

This strategic partnership ensures that international patients in critical conditions are treated not only by aircraft designed for intensive care but also by a local medical team that is prepared to provide sophisticated treatment as soon as they arrive. From the airplane to the hospital, care now transitions effortlessly, with Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital positioned at the core of this integrated emergency response system.

Under the arrangement, Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital will act as the main provider of ICU flight doctors and specialized medical teams for FAI’s international air ambulance missions, bringing its extensive clinical knowledge straight into the air-medical setting. The hospital and FAI will also collaborate on training, clinical readiness initiatives, and quality assurance programs to guarantee a smooth continuity of care from midair stabilization to specialized hospital treatment.

With its state-of-the-art infrastructure, dedicated trauma and emergency teams, and around-the-clock readiness, Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital is exceptionally equipped to assist with urgent medical evacuations and life-critical transfers. This collaboration is anticipated to greatly improve response times, enhance patient safety, and bolster the UAE’s evolving status as a global centre for high-quality emergency and medical tourism services.

Dr. Shanila Laiju, Group Chief Executive Officer of Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres said, “We are proud to partner with FAI Air Ambulance to enhance our emergency response capabilities and ensure patients receive timely, lifesaving care. This collaboration strengthens our commitment to delivering the highest standard of medical service wherever and whenever our patients need it most. Along with FAI Air Ambulance, we are ensuring that quality, compassionate support is always within reach for those who need it most.”

Barbara Baumgartner, Managing Director, FAI Aviation Services DMCC, said, “We are pleased to sign this first-of-a-kind collaboration with MRSH, which strengthens FAI’s link between air and ground medicine in the UAE. By partnering with Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, FAI is utilising local medical talent who understands cultural and patient needs.”

Medcare Royal Specialty Hospital serves as the flagship facility of Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres, providing a multisensory healing experience for its patients. This multi-specialty hospital boasts cutting-edge infrastructure and advanced clinical technologies, including AI in diagnostics, oncology, and comprehensive trauma care through its 24/7 emergency services, which provide prompt, high-quality medical assistance for a range of emergencies. The emergency and orthopaedic departments of the hospital are well-equipped to manage trauma, from initial stabilization and assessment to complex surgical procedures, prioritizing timely and expert care for patients' injuries. Additionally, the hospital ensures ongoing follow-up care for international patients once they return home. Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres is part of an elite group of 208 JCI accredited hospitals that provide comprehensive, internationally recognized services for its patients. This process is often facilitated by committed patient support specialists such as FAI, who work to guarantee a smooth and stress-free recovery journey.

FAI has already had some positive experiences working together, with some doctors having worked for FAI since 2008 including as flight doctors. Additionally, Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital has already been providing critical support during urgent hospital admissions for life-saving inbound medevac missions.

A recent mission involved a young UAE resident American expat woman who had sustained severe injuries during a car accident while on vacation in Kyrgyzstan. Her doctors advised that she would not be able to endure the long flight back to the United States. After some urgent telephone calls, FAI swiftly secured her treatment in the UAE and flew her urgently to Dubai aboard a Challenger 604 aircraft, where she received excellent care at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital. She was discharged and able to walk out of the hospital six weeks later.

About Medcare:

Medcare is the premium private healthcare provider under the parent group, Aster DM Healthcare. Operating leading state-of-the-art hospitals, including Medcare Multi-speciality Hospital in Dubai and Sharjah, Medcare Women & Children Hospital, Medcare Orthopaedics and Spine Hospital, and 20 medical centres in the UAE, Medcare has established a strong presence in the UAE.

Medcare is dedicated to offering premium integrated health services in accordance with the highest quality. From talent to technology to facilities and treatment, Medcare maintains the highest possible standards in healthcare delivery. All Medcare hospitals and medical centres are accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI), which is considered the gold standard in global healthcare. Apart from this, Medcare facilities have won several certifications.

What sets Medcare apart is its exceptional multi-cultural, multi-lingual team of doctors who have received extensive training from some of the top-notch medical institutes around the world. Using a multidisciplinary approach, the Medcare team provides optimal, evidence-based treatments to patients, with the support of trained nurses, dieticians, rehabilitation therapists and technologists. Living by its simple promise “We’ll Treat You Well”, Medcare’s team is fully committed to providing high-quality, personalised medical care to every patient. For more information on Medcare, visit www.medcare.ae or follow @Medcareae

About FAI Aviation Group

FAI Aviation Group operates Germany´s largest fleet of Bombardier business jets. The fleet includes five Bombardier Global Express, five Challenger 604s and five Learjet 60/60XRs. FAI runs a 10,000 m² carbon-neutral fixed-base operation at its Nuremberg, Germany headquarters, employing a staff of close to 300 people, including a staff of ca. 80 people at its MRO in Nuremberg. FAI´s Group consolidated revenues in 2024 were €130M with a fleet utilization of more than 12,000 hours of flight time. FAI is “Official Partner” of the McLaren Formula 1 Team.