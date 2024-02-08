Dr. Massimo Piracci, Specialist Orthopaedic Surgeon at Medcare Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital introduces LARS with artificial ligament to help the 44-year-old patient, who met with a severe knee injury during a football match in Dubai a few years ago.

Studies say that knee injuries are notably five times more frequent in the UAE than in other parts of the world and are witnessing an upward trajectory.2

Dubai: Italian executive chef and football enthusiast, Mr. Cosimo Danese, underwent the first Ligament Augmentation and Reconstruction Surgery (LARS) in the UAE conducted recently at Medcare Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital in Dubai. The innovative procedure helped the 44-year-old patient regain mobility and recover from persistent pain, following a severe knee injury.

This pioneering approach indicates a new chapter in orthopaedic care in the region, helping Medcare Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital achieve a significant milestone in the region’s healthcare sector. Mr. Cosimo, an aspiring professional foot baller from Italy, had to put his love for football on hold after sustaining a knee injury during a tournament in Dubai in 2020. As a means to overcome the setback caused by the accident, Mr. Cosimo underwent a conventional ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) surgery performed using his tendon as the graft in 2020.

Unfortunately, this surgical procedure was insufficient, and he was unable to resume playing football. Everyday chores like climbing stairs and standing for long periods of time, both of which are required in his line of work as an executive chef, often became intimidating hurdles for him to endure. Despite the lack of recent injuries, he faced ongoing challenges of severe pain and limited knee movement. These difficulties were made more complex by the presence of elevated cholesterol levels, which added complications to both the diagnosis and treatment processes.

Mr. Cosimo arrived at Medcare Orthopaedic & Spine Hospital seeking relief from chronic knee pain and underwent a pioneering LARS artificial ligament treatment - the first of its kind in the UAE - spearheaded by Dr. Massimo Piracci, Specialist Orthopaedic Surgeon.

The surgery repaired the damaged tissues within his knee, introducing an innovative approach to complex orthopaedic challenges. Instead of utilizing an allograft, which involves transplanting tissue from another individual, Dr. Massimo opted for an artificial ligament. Artificial ligaments are synthetic structures designed to mimic the function of natural ligaments.

"The procedure stands out for its precision-engineered synthetic grafts replicating natural ligaments. These customizable implants, in various materials and designs, cater to individual patient needs ensuring seamless integration. Restoring joint stability, function, and mobility, this surgery enables a return to restricted activities. Technological advancements enhance these implants, allowing minimally invasive procedures and better long-term outcomes, significantly improving patients' quality of life,” Dr. Massimo elaborated.

According to him, navigating the patient's intricate situation posed several challenges. Typically, the recommended course of action would involve ACL revision and cartilage repair. [i]However, faced with the complexity of the case, the medical team opted for the innovative approach of utilizing the LARS artificial ligament.

“Notably, this treatment had not been explored in the Middle East region before, but it was deemed the optimal solution for the patient due to its comprehensive approach to knee treatment and the potential for enhanced functional recovery. Post-treatment, Cosimo now experiences proper sensations in his knee and eagerly anticipates a return to football,” he said.

“Remarkably, recovery with the LARS artificial ligament outperforms that of the allograft, with patients frequently regaining mobility extremely fast, sometimes as soon as the same day of surgery and up to six weeks later. Individuals can transition from crutches to walking, running, climbing stairs, and standing for extended periods of time after the operation because of the quick recovery time,” Dr. Massimo added.

“The surgery involved an ACL revision, combined with innovative methods like Hyalofast for knee cartilage regeneration. Additionally, platelet-rich-plasma (PRP) injections were used to promote healing in the damaged knee cartilage. This complex approach aimed to address ACL concerns and rejuvenate the knee's cartilage, blending advanced techniques for optimal results,” he remarked.

Grateful for the expertise and dedicated care provided by Dr. Massimo Piracci and his team at Medcare Orthopaedic & Spine Hospital, Mr. Cosimo Danese expressed profound appreciation. “After undergoing this transformative surgery, my life has taken an incredible turn. This surgery has not only relieved my physical burden but has also opened new doors of possibilities, filling my days with improved confidence. I am grateful for the positive change it has brought into my life. With the steady recovery I am experiencing, I am quite confident now that I can return to football after this treatment. The restored hope and strength this surgery has granted me are truly remarkable,” he said.

Interestingly, among knee injuries, ACL injuries emerge as highly prevalent, making up about 40 per cent of all sports-related injuries. In the UAE, these injuries are notably five times more frequent than in other parts of the world and are witnessing an upward trajectory. 2 Annually, over 200,000 ACL injuries are reported in USA with nearly half requiring knee reconstruction. A significant 70 per cent of these injuries occur while playing agility sports like basketball, soccer, skiing, and football.3

Dr. Massimo highlighted the significance of this milestone treatment, stating, “This accomplishment not only raises the bar for care standards at Medcare but also establishes a benchmark for advanced treatments in the region. It unlocks opportunities for adopting more innovative approaches that can prove beneficial for patients struggling with intricate orthopaedic challenges. This success emphasizes our dedication to pushing the frontiers of healthcare within the region.”

The improvement in Mr. Cosimo's knee function stands as a major achievement in orthopaedic medicine offered in the UAE, helping Medcare expand its solutions to more patients beyond the region. Medcare Orthopaedic & Spine Hospital remains persistent in its dedication to intricate surgeries and effective remedies. Through its emphasis on minimally invasive techniques, the state-of-the-art technology, and a highly skilled medical team, the hospital consistently maintains exceptional standards of safety and efficiency.

