Dubai, UAE – MDS System Integration (SI) Group has reaffirmed its leadership in the GCC IT services sector, with the latest IDC Semiannual Services Tracker 2024H2 ranking the company #1 in the UAE and among the Top 5 in Saudi Arabia for 2024 market share.

Regional Leadership and Growth Drivers

MDS SI Group commands a 15% share of the UAE IT services market, leading across project-oriented, managed, and support services. The UAE market grew by 7.1% year-on-year in 2024, driven by robust investments in cloud, AI, and digital transformation, alongside government initiatives that continue to foster innovation and economic diversification.

KSA Market Performance

In Saudi Arabia, MDS SI Group ranks among the Top 5 IT service providers, posting strong year-on-year growth supported by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 programs, which prioritize digital transformation, AI adoption, and cloud-based infrastructure modernization across industries.

Strategic Expansion Across the GCC

MDS SI Group continues to strengthen its GCC footprint through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, expanding its capabilities in Data Center infrastructure, data & AI practices, advanced analytics, business intelligence, and managed services. This integrated approach enables MDS SI to deliver end-to-end digital transformation solutions that enhance operational efficiency, agility, and business outcomes for enterprise and government clients alike.

Leadership Perspective

Sami Abi Esber, President of MDS System Integration Group, commented:

“Being ranked #1 in the UAE for over 20 consecutive years, among the Top 5 in Saudi Arabia, and a leading player in Qatar, Oman, and Jordan reflects our unwavering commitment to driving digital transformation across the region. By leveraging our strengths in data center infrastructure, cloud, AI, cybersecurity, and managed services, we empower organizations to operate more efficiently, innovate faster, and achieve measurable business results in today’s rapidly evolving digital economy.”