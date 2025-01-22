Egypt: MDP, the continent's largest payment provider, has officially extended its services into the Libyan market with the successful completion of the processing migration for North African Bank's cards. This move lays the groundwork for MDP to offer an all-in-one suite of payment solutions in Libya, ranging from card issuing to processing and digital solutions.

The successful migration highlights MDP's commitment to overcoming the challenges of transitioning to a new payment processing platform. As a modern payment processor equipped with the latest technological advancements, MDP leverages its extensive experience in over 40 countries to facilitate seamless transitions. This global footprint enables MDP to play a crucial role in ensuring that the migration not only runs smoothly but also enhances operational services for the bank. By drawing on best practices from around the world, MDP's approach is designed to facilitate faster transactions and improved security for the bank’s customers, ultimately delivering a superior payment experience.

Ahmed Nafie, CEO of MDP remarked on this achievement, stating “We are thrilled to have completed this migration, which empowers North African Bank with a dependable processing platform that will enhance their overall banking services. Looking ahead, this is just the beginning, our broader vision is to empower financial institutions across Libya with innovative solutions. We have taken the time to understand the unique dynamics of the Libyan market and are ready to offer a full suite of payment solutions designed to accelerate the development of banking services across the region."

The North African Bank’s transition to the MDP platform marks the beginning of an exciting journey towards a forward-looking vision aimed at revolutionizing the bank’s operations. Ali El Hadad, Head of the E-Service Department at North African Bank expressed strong confidence in the partnership with MDP, stating, “Integrating MDP’s cutting-edge processing solutions will significantly boost our service delivery, enabling us to meet the dynamic needs of our customers in Libya. We are thrilled about the endless opportunities this collaboration will unlock as we aim to set unprecedented standards of excellence in banking."

This migration marks the start of MDP’s journey in Libya, as it aims to expand its footprint, the focus remains on providing unparalleled payment solutions and contributing to the growth of Libya’s financial landscape. With a client base encompassing over 200 banks and 60 fintech companies across more than 40 countries throughout MENA, Africa, and Eastern Europe, MDP has made its mark and earned a spot among the top 50 Fintech companies in the Middle East by Forbes.

The North African Bank is one of the top banks operating in Libya, providing its services through 61 branches across the country with a capital of 350 million Libyan Dinars. The strategic vision of the bank is to expand electronic services to its customers while providing the highest quality of banking services and products with ease and speed.

About MDP:

MDP is a payment technology pioneer, providing EMV cards production, issuing & acquiring processing, and digital solutions to over 200 banks and 60 fintechs across the Middle East, Africa, and Eastern Europe. With over 35 years of experience, MDP enables businesses to roll out their financial solutions with its end-to-end payment infrastructure and robust product suite. The company takes pride in accelerating payment experiences through innovative, scalable, and seamless emerging solutions. MDP's platform enables issuers and acquirers to build their Card, POS, ATM products, as well as comprehensive digital solutions for next-gen innovators. The company produced over 350 million cards. MDP is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt, and has an extended footprint in more than 40 countries globally.

About NAB:

North African Bank is one of the commercial banks operating in Libya, providing its services through 61 branches and agencies spread throughout Libya with a capital of three hundred and fifty million Libyan dinars. It is working to open new branches to provide its services in all Libyan cities and provide banking services compatible with the provisions of Islamic Sharia.

