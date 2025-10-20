Dubai – MCS, a leading regional distributor and advisory partner for IT solutions and cybersecurity technologies, has officially launched MCS Atlas in the United Arab Emirates. This initiative marks a significant step in MCS’s global expansion across the Arabian Gulf, Levant, and Eastern regions, and coincides with its participation in the forty-fifth edition of GITEX Global this October.

MCS’s expansion is marked by the opening of the MCS Atlas headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and is driven by the accelerating growth of the cybersecurity sector across all economic segments. This strategic move responds to a surge in both local and global investments, reflecting the region’s increasing importance in the digital security landscape. The Middle East cybersecurity market is projected to exceed $10 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 11.7% between 2025 and 2030.

Alaa Bawab will assume the position of CEO and Managing Partner of MCS Atlas. In his new role, he will oversee the company's end to end operations. Prior to joining MCS, Bawab held the position of General Manager of Infrastructure Solutions Group at Lenovo for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa. He brings over 25 years of experience in business technologies, during which he held leadership positions at Huawei, Cisco, EMC, and HP.

Commenting on this strategic move, Tarek Shabaka, Chairman of the Board of Directors at MCS, stated: "This important step comes in line with our vision to strengthen our position in regional markets. Through the opening of this new branch, we affirm the company's position, which has been solidified over the past two decades as a key player in IT solutions and cybersecurity in the region." He added, "The company's board of directors' choice of Alaa Bawab to manage its operations and oversee the Gulf and Levant regions comes to leverage his global experience and distinguished professional track record to achieve our targets in the region, based on unprecedented qualifications that Alaa Bawab possesses."

Alaa Bawab, CEO and Managing Partner of MCS Atlas expressed his excitement at assuming the new position, saying: "It is my honour to hold this new position, especially with the alignment of visions between myself and MCS board of directors, which aims to transfer its expertise and strengthen its regional position in one of the most important and complex technical fields represented in the developments of the IT industry and cybersecurity solutions." MCS Atlas is committed to delivering integrated, value-added IT solutions tailored to customer needs, leveraging partnerships with leading global service providers. The company’s regional strategy centers on expanding its pioneering role in cybersecurity awareness, drawing on years of experience training tens of thousands of specialists and non-specialists from government agencies, private sector organizations, and academic institutions.

Over nearly two decades, MCS has established one of the region’s strongest partner ecosystems, offering advanced solutions in cybersecurity, cloud computing, networking, artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, and strategic consulting. With its growing presence, MCS is poised to deepen collaboration with global technology leaders, empower regional partners with next-generation solutions, and unlock new opportunities for innovation and growth.