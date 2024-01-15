Dubai, UAE – MCN (Middle East Communications Network), along with all its agencies in the UAE, Qatar, and Egypt, proudly announce its continued recognition as a Great Place to Work® for the year 2024. This prestigious certification, awarded by the Great Place to Work (GPTW) organization, reaffirms MCN's commitment to fostering a positive and thriving workplace environment, marking a new standard for excellence in the industry.

The extensive analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Middle East, based on direct feedback from employees through an anonymous survey, highlights MCN's dedication to providing an outstanding working experience. This distinction is a collective achievement of the entire MCN community, which includes the following agencies: FP7McCann, Momentum, McCann Health, MRM, Mullenlowe, UM, Magna, KINESSO, Initiative, Weber Shandwick, Jack Morton, Commonwealth//McCann. MCN's success in achieving the Great Place to Work certification solidifies its position as a leader in employee satisfaction and as an employer of choice.

"We are incredibly proud of this unprecedented collective achievement in the UAE, Egypt and Qatar. This recognition is truly special; it resonates with the voices, votes, and sentiments of our exceptional teams. It is a testament to the passion and unity of our MCN family and the love people have for each other and for working together." Said Ricarda Ruecker, Chief Talent Officer, MCN.

MCN looks forward to continuing its journey of fostering an exceptional workplace culture and is committed to annually renew the Great Place to Work certification and expand it to additional countries.

About MCN

The Middle East Communication Network is one of the leading advertising and marketing communications agency networks in the MENAT region. It is the overall managing company for a group of 15 key advertising, marketing, PR, and media companies in the Middle East.

MCN operates through 70+ units across 11 countries, with more than 1700 people innovating on a roster of 1000+ multinational, regional and local clients including Emirates, SONY, Dyson, Etisalat, adidas, Amazon, FAB, Mattel, Talabat, General Motors, Uber, Siemens, McDonalds, Netflix, Subway, Lego, Jumeirah Group.

MCN is part of the Interpublic Group – one of the leading marketing solutions groups globally.

PRESS CONTACT

Elise Boutros

Corporate Communications Manager, MCN

elise.boutros@mcnmena.com