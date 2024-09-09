New initiative aligns with Saudi 2030 vision; program is designed to attract, train and grow young Saudi National talent across all MCN agencies and disciplines

Riyadh: MCN Academy – the talent hub of parent company MCN – has launched a new Graduate Program in KSA, that offers Saudi National graduates the opportunity to learn, train and grow, with the potential to be recruited by some of the leading global agency brands of the industry.

Aligning with the Saudi Vision 2030, the program is designed to help increase attractivity of the sector to young local nationals and further build out the diversity of talent in the market within the MarComms industry.

The transformative 6 months’ program sees graduates take on a holistic and highly structured learning experience across all disciplines including advertising, media, PR, strategy, data, social and digital with exposure and training across all MCN agencies in KSA including FP7McCann, UM, Initiative, MRM and Weber Shandwick.

In addition to technical skills, the program will heavily focus on key behavioural skillsincluding; critical thinking and problem solving, presentation skills, communications and EQ, essential for the future success of all business.

Ghassan Harfouche, CEO – MCN MENAT, commented: “The program is deeply rooted in MCN’s commitment and investment into KSA to help upskill our industry talents at every stage of their personal and professional journeys. The potential of talent in the market is huge, and we have uniquely structured the initiative to ensure exposure to all technical areas of our business as well as common themes of Learning and Development across an MCN level.”

Ricarda Ruecker, Chief Talent Officer - MCN MENAT, added: “Conscious inclusion and collaboration has always been a part of our DNA, and we strive daily to create a better environment for our talent, business and clients. Putting this at the heart of our talent strategy and investment, in a market of high demand for talent-diversification, ensures we are building and equipping our people in the best way possible for the future.”

The program will be run on a continual 6 month rotation, built to give a structured journey and learning across all of our agencies and disciplines. The hands-on experience is designed to equip the graduates with new skills and interests, broadening their career horizons.

From young leaders through to executive leadership, the MCN talent platform is committed to further nurturing and fast-tracking high-potential talent, upskill across both leadership development and within areas that will be critical for future business growth. Aligned with the ambitions of our global networks, MCN Academy is committed to further nurturing and fast-tracking high-potential talent.

MCN prides itself on being an inclusive and progressive work environment where people can thrive and flourish, both professionally and personally. Made up of 66 nationalities with 43 % of women leadership, MCN and its agencies are committed to the development and progression of its people. For the previous two years, MCN and its agencies have been recognized as a Great Place to Work.

About MCN

MCN (Middle East Communications Network), part of IPG, is a leading advertising and marketing communications group in MENAT, which partners with clients to build enduring brands. MCN’s multi-discipline agencies, spanning creative, media, digital, PR, data, brand experience and specialist marketing, include globally-renowned agency brands; FP7McCann, MullenLowe, UM, Magna, Initiative, KINESSO, MRM, McCann Health, Momentum, Craft, Weber Shandwick, Commonwealth//McCann, Jack Morton, Octagon and Current Global. MCN has c. 2,000 employees across 11 markets. MCN is committed to cultivating an inclusive environment where talents can thrive and flourish, earning recognition as a Great Place to Work in both 2023 and 2024.

