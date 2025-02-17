Riyadh: MCN Academy, the talent hub of MCN, continues its commitment to shaping Saudi talent with the next cohort of its Saudi Graduate Programme. More than just training and job rotations, this initiative is a direct pathway to securing full-time roles within MCN agencies, reinforcing its mission to build the next generation of MarComms leaders.

This initiative reflects MCN’s dedication to aligning with Saudi Vision 2030, enhancing the MarComms sector's appeal to local talent, and fostering a more diverse and empowered workforce.

Designed as a 6-month rotation-based program, the initiative offers participants hands-on experience across advertising, media, PR, strategy, data, content curation, social media, and digital marketing. The program collaborates with MCN’s leading agencies: FP7McCann, UM, Initiative, Magna, MRM, Jack Morton, and Weber Shandwick, providing comprehensive exposure to the key disciplines shaping the future of the industry.

Programme Structure:

Learning Journey: A structured 6-month rotation through various MCN agencies, offering hands-on training across multiple disciplines.

Skill Development: The program emphasises both technical and soft skills essential for career growth, ensuring participants are prepared to excel in the evolving market.

Dedicated Mentorship: Graduates are paired with monthly buddies across agencies to offer guidance and foster a supportive learning environment.

The outcome underscores the program’s effectiveness in developing local talent and fostering long-term careers, contributing to the Kingdom’s vision of a robust, sustainable workforce.

MCN’s Saudi Graduate Programme is a key component of the organisation’s talent development strategy, aimed at empowering local talent with the skills and experience necessary to foster innovation and drive the Kingdom's economic transformation. By nurturing a highly skilled local workforce, the programme aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, advancing its goals of building a knowledge-based economy and diversifying talent across critical sectors. Additionally, the initiative provides graduates with exposure to leadership pathways, equipping them for influential roles that will shape the future of the MarComms industry.

Ghassan Harfouche, CEO – MCN MENAT, commented:

“The MCN Saudi Graduate Programme reflects our ongoing commitment to investing in KSA’s talent ecosystem and aligns with our vision to nurture and empower our people at every stage of their career. By prioritising talent diversification in a high-demand market, we ensure that our people are equipped with the skills and experiences they need to navigate a dynamic industry and contribute meaningfully to the future of MarComms in the Kingdom.”

Ricarda Ruecker, Chief Talent Officer – MCN MENAT, added:

“Inclusion, collaboration, and empowerment are at the core of our talent strategy at MCN. The MCN Saudi Graduate Programme embodies this commitment by fostering a supportive environment where local talent can thrive. As part of our commitment to their success, it is our responsibility to ensure these graduates receive the necessary support, attention, and tools to excel, shaping future industry leaders and advancing the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.”

About MCN

MCN (Middle East Communications Network), part of IPG, is a leading advertising and marketing communications group in MENAT, which partners with clients to build enduring brands. MCN’s multi-discipline agencies, spanning creative, media, digital, PR, data, brand experience and specialist marketing, include globally renowned agency brands; FP7McCann, MullenLowe, UM, Magna, Initiative, KINESSO, MRM, McCann Health, Momentum, Craft, Weber Shandwick, Commonwealth//McCann, Jack Morton, Octagon and Current Global. MCN has c. 2,000 employees across 11 markets. MCN is committed to cultivating an inclusive environment where talents can thrive and flourish, earning recognition as a Great Place to Work in both 2023 and 2024.

