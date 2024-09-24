Brand new facility inaugurated to support with a growing number of McLaren vehicles in the emirate

Dedicated team of highly trained, McLaren-certified technicians offering the highest quality of service

McLaren Abu Dhabi dealership now capable of servicing up to 50 cars a month

McLaren Automotive, the British creator of luxury, high-performance supercars, continues to reinforce its presence in the Middle East with the official inauguration of a new Service Centre at the McLaren Abu Dhabi dealership in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

The facility was conceived in response to a growing number of vehicles and elevated demand in this crucial GCC market. The upgraded facility is conveniently located on Airport Road in the Umm Al Naar area, an automotive retail hub in a central location in the city. The 352m2 large new facility offers seven service bays capable of servicing up to 50 McLaren cars each month using the latest cutting-edge vehicle diagnostics equipment.

“It gives us immense pleasure to inaugurate this impressive new Service Centre for McLaren Abu Dhabi. Capable of serving up to 50 customers per month, this expansion in capacity meets our anticipated demand for McLaren’s stunning range of groundbreaking sports cars, driven by exciting launches such as the Artura and Artura Spider, and the benchmark-setting McLaren 750S. Our mission is to combine the exhilarating performance of these exceptional McLaren supercars with an impeccable ownership experience, backed by Abu Dhabi Motors’ experience spanning more than four decades of service excellence. This new facility will allow us to cater to the growing demand for McLaren vehicles in Abu Dhabi whilst maintaining the highest levels of aftersales service.” Mr. Syed Faiz Karim, CEO of Abu Dhabi Motors.

The facility is operated by a dedicated team of McLaren-trained and certified technicians with unparalleled technical understanding to provide local customers with a complete peace of mind throughout all stages of McLaren ownership. Owners of McLaren’s Artura and Artura Spider next-gen hybrid V6 supercars can rest assured that the engineers are HV-certified, ensuring optimal levels of service for McLaren’s entire hybrid range, which also includes the iconic McLaren P1, the brand’s first hybrid hypercar, and the Speedtail, McLaren’s Ultimate Series Hyper-GT.

Customers based outside of the main urban centre of the city will also benefit from an on-demand collection service catering to owners based across the Abu Dhabi emirate, the largest in the UAE.

The new Service Centre comes as an addition to the 250m2 temporary showroom facility, located alongside the Service Centre in the Umm Al Naar area. Owned by Abu Dhabi Motors, it opened its doors in 2023 and has since been a key part of McLaren’s operations in the Middle East.

For more information on McLaren Automotive’s award-winning supercars and global retailer network, please visit: https://cars.mclaren.com/.

About McLaren Automotive:

McLaren Automotive is a producer of ultra high-performance, lightweight supercars. Launched in 2010, the company is now the largest part of the McLaren Group.

Headquartered at the McLaren Technology Centre (MTC) in Woking, Surrey, England, McLaren Automotive is driven by the challenge of creating the world’s most exhilarating, engaging and benchmark setting vehicles. Leveraging the McLaren name’s 60-year history of authentic, racing performance, it has delivered some of the most spectacular supercars ever made.

The company’s product portfolio of GTS, supercar, Motorsport and Ultimate models are retailed in over 40 markets around the world. Its cars are assembled by hand at the McLaren Production Centre (MPC), based on the same campus as MTC in Woking.

McLaren is a pioneer that continuously pushes the boundaries. In 1981, it introduced lightweight and strong carbon fibre chassis technology into Formula 1 with the McLaren MP4/1.

Then in 1993 it designed and built the legendary McLaren F1 road car. Built around a carbon fibre chassis, it established McLaren’s supercar DNA, realised for the 21st century in 2011 with the introduction of the McLaren 12C – McLaren Automotive’s first production car.

McLaren was the first to deliver a hybrid hypercar, the McLaren P1™, in 2013. Launching the Ultimate Series of vehicles, P1™ was followed by the McLaren Senna in 2018 and its track-only GTR derivative followed a year later. 2019 also saw the introduction of the Speedtail hybrid hyper-GT. Its most recent Ultimate model, Elva, is the lightest McLaren road car ever.

McLaren’s LT models represent the ultimate expression of track performance in series production supercars. The name stems from the ‘Longtail’ version of the F1 GTR, introduced in 1997, and was incorporated into McLaren Automotive nomenclature in 2015 with the arrival of the McLaren 650S-based 675LT coupe and Spider. In 2018, the LT legend continued with the McLaren 570S-based 600LT. The latest chapter in the LT story was written in 2020 and 2021, with the introduction of the 765LT coupe and Spider.

Also in 2021, the company unveiled its all-new high-performance hybrid supercar, the McLaren Artura. The Artura is the first McLaren to benefit from the McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA). The MCLA is designed, developed and manufactured at the McLaren Composites Technology Centre in the Sheffield region of England using world-first processes and will spearhead the brand’s electrified future.

2022 saw McLaren announce the Solus GT, a single-seat, closed-cockpit track car which brought to life a futuristic concept that was originally created for virtual gaming.

In 2023, McLaren unveiled its lightest and most powerful series-production supercar, the 750S – a thorough development of the award-winning 720S supercar. McLaren also introduced the new GTS, replacing the McLaren GT.

The McLaren Artura Spider was revealed in early 2024 as the brand’s first high-performance hybrid convertible. Its introduction was part of a major model year uplift for the Artura nameplate, and meant McLaren’s series-production line-up of GTS, new Artura and 750S had been introduced within 12 months of each other.

McLaren Automotive also chooses to partner with like-minded, world-leading companies and organisations who push the boundaries in their respective fields. These include Ashurst, Bowers & Wilkins, Dynisma, Gulf, Monroe, Pirelli, Plan International, Richard Mille and Tumi.

About McLaren Group:

The McLaren Group is a global leader in high-performance supercar production and elite motorsports.

Founded in 1963 by racer, engineer and entrepreneur Bruce McLaren, the Group is formed of McLaren Automotive, which hand-builds lightweight supercars and races them in global series, including the World Endurance Championship; and a majority stake in McLaren Racing which competes in the Formula 1 World Championship, INDYCAR series, Formula E, Extreme E and F1 Academy.

The Group is globally headquartered at the iconic McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, Surrey, England.

With a reputation for innovation and technological excellence, McLaren is one of the UK’s largest independent companies.

Further information:

Jana Al Jilani

Junior Account Manager

jana@gambit.ae

Media website: cars.mclaren.press

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mclarenautomotive

Twitter: www.twitter.com/McLarenAuto

YouTube: www.youtube.com/mclarenautomotivetv

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/mclaren-automotive-ltd

TikTok: @mclarenauto