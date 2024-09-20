Dubai - McCann Health ME is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of the Best Workplaces for Women 2024, marking the second consecutive year of receiving this esteemed accolade.

As part of MCN, McCann Health ME is deeply committed to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) across its network. With a workforce that includes 66 nationalities and 43% women in leadership roles, MCN prioritizes the development and progression of all its people, ensuring a workplace where diverse perspectives are not only welcomed but celebrated.

Further cementing its commitment to impactful and inclusive work, McCann Health ME has recently celebrated significant achievements at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and Dubai Lynx. Earning the sole regional accolade in the Pharma category, the "Mis[s]Diagnosed" campaign, created with Organon and MullenLowe MENA, secured a Bronze at Cannes Lions and a Gold in Healthcare at Dubai Lynx. This campaign raised awareness among over 28.7 million women about heart attack symptoms, highlighting the critical need for more inclusive healthcare communications.

Recent campaigns including “Change the Story,” developed for AstraZeneca and the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi to raise awareness on breast cancer and early detection, further highlight MCN's commitment to impactful storytelling and public health.

Ricarda Ruecker, Chief Talent Officer - MCN MENAT says: “At the heart of MCN, we are committed to creating inclusive and nurturing environments where our people can thrive. In addition to MCN and all of our agencies being recognized as a Great Place to Work, we are very proud that McCann Health ME has received the additional accolade of being named one of the Best Workplaces for Women. Fostering a culture that empowers all talent and values diversity is not only critical for the growth of our teams, but for the growth of our business too.”

Karen Kamel, Regional Managing Director - McCann Health, Middle East commented: "Being named among the Best Workplaces for Women for the second-year running is truly an honor. Our goal has always been to create a workplace where women feel empowered, supported, and able to grow both personally and professionally. Having the freedom to be creative and the space to collaborate with such a driven team makes all the difference. We focus on mentorship, equal opportunities, and fostering a culture that values everyone's contributions and ideas."

About MCN

MCN (Middle East Communications Network), part of IPG, is a leading advertising and marketing communications group in MENAT, which partners with clients to build enduring brands. MCN’s multi-discipline agencies, spanning creative, media, digital, PR, data, brand experience and specialist marketing, include globally renowned agency brands; FP7McCann, MullenLowe, UM, Magna, Initiative, KINESSO, MRM, McCann Health, Momentum, Craft, Weber Shandwick, Commonwealth//McCann, Jack Morton, Octagon and Current Global. MCN has c. 2,000 employees across 11 markets. MCN is committed to cultivating an inclusive environment where talents can thrive and flourish, earning recognition as a Great Place to Work in both 2023 and 2024.

About McCann Health Dubai

Part of the global IPG Health network, McCann Health Dubai is a full-service award-winning healthcare communications agency. The agency delivers health and wellness communication for pharmaceutical and consumer brands, promotional communication and medical education targeting patients and healthcare professionals, as well as public health awareness campaigns. McCann Health Dubai achieves the right balance of strategic, creative, medical and digital excellence to lift clients to greater heights. A great Place to Work-Certified™company, in 2023 the agency was named Best Healthcare Communications Agency by MEA Market’s UAE Business Awards and ranked third on the UAE’s Top 10 Best Workplaces for Parents™ by Great Place to Work® Middle East.