Dubai, UAE: McArthurGlen Designer Outlets, a global leader in luxury outlet shopping, hosted the second edition of its McArthurGlen Tourism Awards on the 28th of January 2025 at Park Hyatt Dubai – Creek Resort hotel.

Key travel and trade partners with its representatives and industry leaders graced the event. This evening of celebration, recognition and fine dining highlighted McArthurGlen’s commitment to fostering strong partnerships that have driven exceptional success and record-breaking achievements over the past year. Distinguished trade partners were honored with Certificates of Appreciation and McArthurGlen Tourism Award trophies, recognizing their remarkable efforts in promoting the brand across the region.

Trade partners from across GCC countries, including Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, travelled to Dubai to receive their awards, further underscoring the brand’s growing influence and partnerships across the Middle East.

"We are delighted to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our invaluable trade partners whose dedication and innovative spirit have significantly bolstered McArthurGlen’s presence in the Middle East. Their unwavering support has been a cornerstone of our success," remarked Matthias Sinner, Head of Tourism, McArthurGlen Group.

Adding a touch of excitement, guests participated in a lively "Guess the Price" game, showcasing the incredible savings available at McArthurGlen Designer Outlets. Luxury items from brands like Piquadro, Prada, and Gucci were awarded to lucky winners.

McArthurGlen Designer Outlets continues to redefine luxury outlet shopping worldwide, and these awards underscore the brand's deep appreciation for the collaborative efforts that have been key to its success in the Middle East.

About McArthurGlen Group

McArthurGlen Group is Europe’s largest owner, developer and manager of Designer Outlets. Since pioneering the concept in Europe in 1995, the company has built a portfolio of 24 stylish and vibrant McArthurGlen Designer Outlets located near major cities, including Berlin, London, Milan, Paris, Rome, Venice and Vienna. Each year, our customers make over 90 million trips to its centres for its diverse collection of luxury, designer and high-street brands with everyday savings of up to 70% off. Driven by its mission to create the finest designer outlet experience, McArthurGlen Designer Outlets continues to expand its portfolio with regular brand openings, enhanced services and new locations across Europe.

