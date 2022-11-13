Agreement highlights cross-industry relevance of MBSC’s academic programs and increasing partnerships with leading companies across diverse sectors

Riyadh: In line with its efforts to nurture the next generation of talented business leaders in diverse sectors, Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship (MBSC) has announced the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Group (HMG). Under the terms of the agreement, the two parties will explore opportunities for collaboration on executive education, leadership development programs, and degree programs.

The partnership aims to develop cooperation across a number of areas including postgraduate education, the sharing of meeting and conference room facilities, alumni sharing, and research collaboration. In addition, the companies will benefit from the mutual exchange of expertise in business and education, consultancy support for business development and strategic planning, healthcare management programs, and project case studies.

Dr. Zeger Degraeve, Dean of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship, commented: “We are pleased to partner with one of the Middle East’s largest providers of comprehensive healthcare services, which further extends MBSC’s reach in various important sectors. This agreement underlines the growing demand for our programs, which are closely aligned with the needs of local, regional, and global markets to enhance national capabilities. We look forward to working closely together to inspire the next generation of young Saudis to excel in key sectors and fulfill the promise of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

Prof. Awad Al-Omari, Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Group, said: “MBSC’s comprehensive range of education and learning programs make it the ideal partner for organizations who wish to take the knowledge and skills of their team members to the next level. We are delighted to enter into this MoU agreement, which will enable both parties to explore exciting opportunities to harness our collective synergies and unlock many benefits for the healthcare sector in the Kingdom and beyond.”

Guided by a vision to serve as a trusted healthcare provider and deliver excellence in patient experience globally, HMG has emerged as one of the largest providers of healthcare services in the Middle East. The company operates over 20 medical facilities across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain, and is currently developing the first private medical city in Saudi Arabia.