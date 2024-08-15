MBRU and MBRSC teamed up to equip Emirati astronauts with advanced training crucial for future space mission research

The Intensive program covered life sciences research that focused on cell culture experiments that will support human space flight missions to accelerate scientific discovery

Training initiative enhances UAE’s position as a global leader in space and health research

Dubai, UAE — The Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) have initiated a landmark specialized training program in cell culture techniques for Emirati astronauts. This strategic initiative will equip astronauts to conduct groundbreaking research experiments, driving advancements in human health and equipping the nation’s space pioneers with the critical expertise needed for future missions.

Under the mentorship of leading experts at MBRU, three Emirati astronauts—Hazzaa AlMansoori, Astronauts Office Manager at MBRSC, Nora AlMatrooshi, and Mohammad AlMulla—successfully completed the intensive program. The rigorous training encompassed fundamental cell culture techniques, essential for biological research that involves maintaining and growing cells outside their original environment. Additionally, they underwent specialized glovebox training, a critical component that ensures safe and effective scientific experimentation in the unique environment of space.

The training program not only highlights the exceptional facilities and expertise available at MBRU but also marks a significant milestone in the UAE's journey to becoming a leader in space exploration and research. By equipping Emirati astronauts with these vital skills, the UAE is poised to make substantial contributions to the global scientific community, driving forward the frontiers of space and health research.

Over the course of the training, the astronauts engaged in lectures and hands-on practical sessions, covering the basics of mammalian cell culture, tissue culture laboratory setup, and the use of various laboratory equipment and reagents. The astronauts also practiced essential techniques such as pipetting, media preparation, cell viability assessment, cell counting, media changing, cell passing, and cell freezing and thawing. Additionally, they received specialized training on using the Glovebox and conducting independent practice under supervision, including troubleshooting and dealing with unexpected situations.

Professor Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Deputy CEO and Chief Academic Officer of Dubai Health and Provost of MBRU, said, "Life sciences research in space is playing an ever-important role in advancing the future of patient care. This partnership with the MBRSC reflects the UAE's commitment to space exploration, and we are honored to be a part of it. We are proud to empower our Emirati astronauts with the necessary skills to conduct groundbreaking research, help accelerate scientific discovery, and also contribute to advancing health for humanity."

Adnan AlRais, Assistant Director General - Space Operations and Exploration Sector, MBRSC, said, “We are proud of our astronauts' achievements and remain committed to supporting their development as they pave the way for the next generation of space explorers. Our strategic partnerships with institutions like MBRU are crucial in ensuring that our astronauts are at the forefront of scientific research and technological advancements, ultimately contributing to the UAE's vision of becoming a leading nation in space exploration and research.”

Hazzaa AlMansoori, Astronauts Office Manager, MBRSC, said, “We trained on the process of stem cell transplantation and how to use laboratory tools in space, which will serve us in future space missions to the Moon and Mars. Our collaboration with MBRU is a crucial step in ensuring we are equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in our roles as astronauts and ambassadors of the UAE’s growing presence in space exploration."

Astronaut Nora AlMatrooshi, describing the hands-on experiences in the laboratory, said, “We delved into the intricate process of thawing and freezing cells, gaining practical skills in handling them using various laboratory equipment. This training has allowed us to further develop our scientific skills and understanding.”

Astronaut Mohammad AlMulla said: “Our training was composed of several distinct stages. We began by learning about different types and classifications of cells, including their growth patterns and preservation methods. Furthermore, we received hands-on training in cell division and storage, preparing us for future missions.”

Dr. Mohamed Jamal, Stem Cell Researcher and Lead for the MRAT Program at MBRU said, “We were honored to collaborate with MBRSC and contribute to the UAE’s space ambitions during the thorough the program. Building on our current collaboration we have developed a program to equip the astronauts with the essential skills and knowledge to perform cutting-edge research in the field of stem cells and molecular biology. The astronauts demonstrated remarkable dedication and enthusiasm throughout the training. We hope that this program will inspire more young Emiratis to pursue careers in STEM fields and join the national efforts to advance space discovery and scientific innovation.”

The program builds on MBRU’s growing legacy of supporting space travel in the UAE, with Dr. Hanan Alsuwaidi, Dubai Health's Chief Business Officer, serving as flight surgeon for UAE astronauts H.E. Dr. Sultan Saif AlNeyadi and Hazzaa AlMansoori who conducted research projects from MBRU aboard the International Space Station (ISS).