Dubai, UAE- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award (MBRKA) Board of Trustees held its first meeting this year, to assess nominations for the award and ensure adherence to the required criteria and conditions. The meeting, which was held at the MBRKA headquarters, further reviewed approved procedures and regulations as well as evaluated the progress made in the award’s 2024 plan.

The meeting was chaired by His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Secretary-General of the MBRKA. It was held in the presence of the Board of Trustees members: Dr. Ali Ahmed Al Ghafli, representing the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU); Prof. Mohamed Osman Elkhosht, former President of Cairo University; Prof. Alexander Zehnder, representing Nanyang Technological University; and Dr. Alan Goodman, CEO of the Institute of International Education (IIE).

Additionally, the meeting was attended by members of the advisory council: Dr. Olov Amelin, Director of the Jamtli Museum of Sweden; Prof. Nick Rawlins, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Chinese at the University of Hong Kong; and David Bennett, Vice President of Development and Alumni Relations at Howard University.

During the meeting, H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb delivered a speech, reaffirming that the pursuit and acquisition of learning are fundamental to building a knowledge economy and improving the human condition. He further highlighted that knowledge is one of the most significant factors for social development as well as the ideal path towards sustainable and inclusive development.

Furthermore, he commended the persistent efforts made by the Board of Trustees and advisors of the MBRKA, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The key objective is to identify and honor organizations and individuals who made remarkable contributions in the fields of knowledge, education, and scientific research, and those who contributed to communities and people through their intellectual achievements and exceptional efforts.

In addition, he emphasized the positive and beneficial role that the awards play in promoting innovation and excellence in the areas of science, technology, education, and knowledge. These awards also recognize innovative scientific and intellectual figures as well as international institutions that have contributed to the advancement of science and benefitted societies globally through their genuine contributions to knowledge.

During the meeting, a proposal made by H.E. Bin Huwaireb was also discussed, revolving on the need to pay particular attention to the digital transformation of knowledge, considering the growing significance of artificial intelligence (AI) in disseminating both true and false information as well as the difficulties brought up by AI. It also included a general discussion on the subjects to be covered in the MBRKA categories starting from this year’s edition, possible nominees for the MBRKA 2024, and ways to improve winners’ participation and role in knowledge-sharing.

Launched in 2014, the MBRKA aims to honor the world’s knowledge pioneers and highlight their outstanding accomplishments and significant contributions to a range of knowledge fields. It focuses on aspects of knowledge, development, innovation, leadership, and creativity, as well as the development of educational institutions, scientific research, communication technology, printing, publishing, and both paper and electronic documentation.

