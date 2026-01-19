Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF), an initiative launched by the Ministry of Finance, has announced the selection of 21 innovative businesses to join the 11th cohort of its Innovation Accelerator Program, as part of its commitment to attracting high-impact innovations that support the national economy.

Launched in 2018, the MBRIF Innovation Accelerator is designed to empower high-potential innovative businesses by equipping them with the tools, expertise, and access needed to scale their businesses and contribute to the UAE’s transition towards a diversified, knowledge-based economy.

Members selected for the 11th cohort will benefit from a significant support framework that includes access to a broad network of public and private sector stakeholders, tailored mentorship, expert-led training, and opportunities to engage with investors and strategic partners. Through this integrated approach, the program aims to accelerate growth, enhance commercial readiness, and enable founders to expand their impact within the UAE and beyond.

Driving Innovation Across Strategic Sectors

Commenting on the announcement, Fatima Yousif Alnaqbi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services Sector at the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry’s representative at MBRIF said: “We are pleased to welcome the 11th cohort to the MBRIF Innovation Accelerator Program, an initiative that reflects our commitment to empowering high-potential, ambitious companies that are developing real-world solutions to pressing challenges, thereby supporting national development priorities. Through this program, we provide founders with a supportive ecosystem that helps scaling their businesses locally and internationally, while reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for innovation.”

Alnaqbi added: “The diversity of innovative businesses selected for the new cohort highlights the maturity of the UAE’s innovation ecosystem and the growing interest from both local and international entrepreneurs seeking to build and scale from the country.”

Cohort 11 Startups

The 11th cohort includes BioTwin, an AI-powered virtual health twin platform enabling early disease detection and personalized care; Pharmedic, a preventive healthcare solution leveraging AI and genomics to improve medication safety; and Toothpick, a digital ecosystem streamlining procurement, financing, and operations for healthcare clinics. Also joining the program are Neulink, a platform digitizing pharmacy operations and compliance workflows; Disrupt-X, an AI- and IoT-powered solution for smart asset and facilities management; and Synergy Quantum, which provides quantum-secure cybersecurity infrastructure for critical systems.

The cohort further includes Bellboy, an AI-driven communications platform for the hospitality sector; SLZ, offering advanced digital twin and AR solutions for construction and manufacturing; and Qode Limited, a unified digital platform for managing sports, entertainment, and leisure venues. Other participants include CapQuest, a solution simplifying equity and ownership management for startups and SMEs; Defy, an AI-powered compliance and security platform for Web3 businesses; and AkelTech, which delivers fresh meals through AI-enabled smart vending technology.

The list also features Actualize, an AI-driven platform automating customer interactions across multiple channels; Professional.me, a next-generation recruitment solution transforming traditional resumes into interactive profiles; and Digitech Oasis, which develops AI and autonomous robotic solutions for enterprise automation. In addition, the cohort includes ROBOX, delivering intelligent robotics for immersive brand and event experiences; Terra Grow, an AI-powered hydroponic technology enabling sustainable food production; and ReflowX, a circular procurement marketplace for surplus energy-sector equipment.

Also joining the new cohort are Palmear, an AI-based bioacoustic solution for early pest detection in palm trees; Smartail, an AI-powered platform automating student assessment and grading; and Third Body Dynamics, a UAE-based startup developing modular, AI-powered satellite systems for rapid space missions.

Building on the successful completion of ten cohorts, the MBRIF Innovation Accelerator has established itself as a key enabler of the UAE’s innovation ecosystem. Since its launch, the program has supported nearly 200 innovative businesses, helping them secure in excess of AED 1 billion in external funding and generate over 1,000 job opportunities across the UAE, in line with national priorities for economic diversification, competitiveness, and sustainable growth.