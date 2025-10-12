Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Emirates Islamic Bank during its participation in the AccessAbilities Expo 2025. The agreement aims to support the “Housing of the Future” campaign dedicated to People of Determination, which focuses on enhancing quality of life and providing innovative and sustainable housing solutions for them.

The agreement was signed during the exhibition in the presence of Ms. Zilal bin Quraish Al Falasi, Assistant Executive Director of the Corporate Support Sector at MBRHE, and Mr. Mohammed Al Hadi, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic Bank. Both parties affirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in ways that serve the public interest and support all segments of society.

The partnership seeks to promote collaboration and integration between the two entities in supporting community initiatives that benefit People of Determination. It also aims to foster social solidarity and enhance effective partnerships between the governmental and banking sectors, in line with the UAE’s vision of building a cohesive and sustainable society.

Under this partnership, Emirates Islamic Bank will sponsor the “Housing of the Future” campaign by supporting MBRHE’s community and promotional activities related to the initiative. The bank will also participate in organizing joint events and awareness workshops that promote understanding of smart and accessible financial solutions offered to MBRHE beneficiaries from the People of Determination community, as part of its commitment to corporate social responsibility in the UAE.

For its part, Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment will highlight this partnership through its media campaigns, advertising platforms, and digital channels. In addition, the Establishment will allocate an informative booth for Emirates Islamic Bank within the “Housing of the Future” campaign activities, contributing to greater financial literacy among People of Determination and providing an integrated service experience.

Both parties emphasized that this agreement represents an outstanding model of constructive collaboration between national institutions and the financial sector in the UAE, contributing to the realization of the wise leadership’s vision of ensuring a decent standard of living for People of Determination and all citizens, and developing a comprehensive housing environment that supports sustainable social and economic development.



For inquiries and further information, please visit the Establishment’s official website: www.mbrhe.gov.ae.