MBRF’s participation in the exhibition saw it unveil Sadia’s new visual identity, spotlight a range of value-added food products, and demonstrate its leadership in the multi-protein halal market.

Present in the Middle East since the 1970s, MBRF has a well-established and scalable operational footprint in the region, across major markets such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Dubai, UAE - MBRF, a global multi-protein food leader and one of the world’s largest halal food producers, marked a key milestone at Gulfood with the unveiling of a new visual identity for Sadia, the GCC’s leading and preferred poultry brand. The new visual identity reinforces Sadia’s commitment to modernity, innovation, and superior quality, while signaling a confident step forward for the brand.

Commenting on the brand’s evolution, Fabio Mariano, MBRF Vice President of the Halal Market & CEO of Sadia Halal, said:

“The unveiling of Sadia’s new visual identity at Gulfood represents much more than a refreshed look — it reflects our ambition for the future. MBRF continues to invest in innovation across its broad portfolio, including value-added food products that are connected to local consumers preferences, while staying true to the principles of quality, halal integrity, and trust that define the Sadia brand.”

The participation marked MBRF’s first appearance at Gulfood under the MBRF brand, following the merger of Marfrig and BRF. During the exhibition, MBRF spotlighted several innovations across its portfolio, including an expanded product range that reflects evolving consumer tastes and growing demand for value-added food products, such as those that are ready-to-prepare.

As part of the week’s activities, MBRF also featured prominently in the exhibition’s Dubai World Cuisine program, with Chef Pierre Zaghrini participating in a live masterclass titled “The Art of Marbling – Rib Eye.” The Sadia Beef Master Class showcased the quality, versatility, and excellence of the Sadia Beef portfolio, reinforcing the brand’s positioning among chefs, clients, and strategic partners.

Visitors to the MBRF stand also had the opportunity to explore key portfolio expansions designed to address a wide range of consumption occasions. These included the latest additions to Sadia’s Broasted line - with two new flavors, Sadia Bites - which are snackable breaded chicken and cheese – and the new Sadia Special line, which are burgers made of premium Angus beef.

Present in the region since the 1970s, MBRF has a well-established and scalable operational footprint in the Middle East. Across the region, it operates 3 industrial plants, 17 distribution centers, and 5 commercial offices, all of which are supported by robust logistics and supply chain capabilities in key markets such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

About MBRF

MBRF is one of the largest food companies in the world. It operates in 117 countries as a global food company based on a truly multi-protein and fully integrated platform, with annual revenue of R$160 billion, production of 8 million tons per year, serving more than 425,000 customers with simplicity, agility, and efficiency.