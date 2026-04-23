Dubai, UAE, The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Arab League Educational, Cultural, and Scientific Organization (ALECSO). The strategic move underscores MBRF’s longstanding commitment to forging robust ties with international entities and broadening cooperation to support the Arabic language, while reinforcing its presence across regional and global knowledge landscapes.

The MoU also spotlights MBRF’s ongoing efforts to support knowledge creation, facilitate its distribution and channels of exchange, as well as consolidating the Arabic language’s stature as a vehicle for scientific and civilizational dialogue. This is especially critical in an era of rapid digital transformation, which holds the potential to positively impact the Arab region by enriching the lives of both individuals and communities, and enhancing their access to the latest scientific, intellectual, and literary developments.

His Excellency Prof. Mohamed Ould Amar, Director-General of ALECSO, stated that the MoU marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to forge effective Arab partnerships, especially in knowledge production and dissemination, as well as the advancement of the Arabic language, reflecting a shared commitment to keeping pace with rapid digital shifts.

H.E. further noted that the collaboration with MBRF exemplifies a model of Arab integration built on shared capabilities and the exchange of expertise, thereby supporting the creation of high-quality Arabic knowledge content that can compete in the global digital landscape. He then emphasized ALECSO’s commitment to strategically enhancing the Arabic language’s presence in digital spaces as exemplified by the launch of the Arabic Language Reference Framework for teaching, learning, and assessment. This initiative empowers Arab youth to effectively utilize the language across various domains of expression and creativity, expanding its application in scientific research, education, and innovation. The move seeks to reinforce younger generations’ ties to their cultural identity while also promoting social awareness.

H.E. Ould Amar concluded by expressing his confidence in the partnership yielding impactful, high-quality initiatives, ultimately elevating the Arab world’s standing within the global knowledge economy map.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said: “This partnership with ALECSO reflects our shared vision of actively contributing to the future of knowledge, both regionally and globally, by building a collaborative ecosystem which can nurture Arabic content and enhance its competitiveness across advanced digital and knowledge environments. This seamlessly aligns with our broader vision of forging sustainable partnerships with leading Arab and international knowledge institutions to pool resources and jointly develop initiatives that can enhance knowledge quality, all while broadening its access to both individuals and organizations.”

His Excellency added: “The ‘Bil Arabi’ initiative is an ideal model in this regard, as it plays a powerful role in embedding Arabic language in digital spaces and daily life, inspiring new generations to use it as a language of innovation, creativity, and civilizational dialogue. Through these integrated pathways, we continue to empower Arab communities intellectually, support the knowledge capital, and enhance the region’s readiness to play an influential role in the global knowledge economy.”

Under the MoU, both parties will collaborate in launching joint developmental programs and high-impact initiatives aimed at enriching digital Arabic content and facilitating its discoverability across search engines and digital libraries. This also includes organizing workshops to teach Arabic to non-native speakers, thereby expanding the global user base of the language. It further encompasses the organization of specialized conferences and seminars, as well as the translation of studies and research into Arabic, thus strengthening knowledge production and contributing to the region’s comprehensive development.

With this MoU, MBRF has reaffirmed its commitment to equipping Arab youth with the tools needed to keep pace with contemporary changes, while strengthening their connection to the Arabic language. This further empowers them to highlight the language’s civilizational and historical significance and ensure its presence across digital spaces and social media platforms as a primary medium for science, thought, and innovation.

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