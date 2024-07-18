El Jadida, Morocco: Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort is pleased to announce a significant increase in bookings from GCC and UAE residents, following the introduction of e-visas by the Moroccan government. Effective March 4, UAE residents can now enjoy a simplified travel process to Morocco, enhancing their ability to visit the luxurious Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort.

The new e-visa system requires a valid Emirates ID with a minimum of 180 days of residency. The e-visa is valid for 180 days, permitting a single entry and a stay of up to 30 days. This initiative aims to make travel more convenient for UAE residents, allowing them to experience the resort’s magnificent hospitality and world-class amenities with greater ease.

“1 hour from Casablanca Airport, Mazagan has always been a preferred destination for guests from the GCC and UAE. The new e-visa accessibility aligns with our mission to offer a seamless and luxurious experience. We look forward to welcoming more guests from these regions and providing them with unforgettable stays," says Jacques Claudel, General Manager of Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort.

Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort, situated along Morocco’s breathtaking Atlantic coastline, offers a myriad of amenities and activities such as horseback riding on the beach, water sports, and tennis. Families will find plenty to enjoy at Mazagan, with dedicated kids & teen’s clubs offering engaging activities for children of all ages , ensuring a fun-filled stay for the entire family.

The resort features a world-class golf course designed by Gary Player, which is a major attraction for golf enthusiasts. Additionally, guests can indulge in luxurious spa treatments at the resort’s expansive spa, which offers a range of traditional Moroccan and contemporary wellness therapies.

For dining, Mazagan boasts several exquisite restaurants and lounges, offering a variety of culinary delights from around the world, including authentic Moroccan cuisine, fresh seafood, and international dishes. Moreover, the resort frequently hosts cultural events and entertainment, including traditional music and dance performances, providing guests with an immersive Moroccan experience.

Whether for a family vacation, a romantic getaway, or a golf retreat, Mazagan promises a unique and enriching experience. With its stunning location, exceptional amenities, and comprehensive guest services, Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort continues to be a top choice for travelers from the GCC and UAE.