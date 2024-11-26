El Jadida, Morocco – Morocco is on track to break its record for international visitors, reporting a 13% increase in the first seven months of the year. Amid this growth, Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort, located 90 km south of Casablanca, stands as a key destination for travellers from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), offering an authentic and family-friendly Moroccan experience.

In the first half of 2024, Morocco welcomed 7.4 million tourists, reflecting a 14% rise compared to the same period in 2023. This growth highlights the country’s strategic focus on expanding tourism across various regions, including Doukkala, where Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort is located. The resort, perched on Morocco’s Atlantic coastline, offers visitors an escape that balances luxury with cultural immersion, positioning itself as an alternative to more crowded urban hubs.

Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort provides a tailored experience for GCC families, featuring connecting rooms and family-oriented services such as the Kidz Club and Rush Club. These facilities offer engaging and age-appropriate activities, ensuring a safe and enriching environment for children and teenagers. For adults, the resort boasts an 18-hole golf course designed by golfing legend Gary Player, delivering a premier sporting experience amidst breathtaking ocean views.

“Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort is committed to providing GCC travelers with a culturally immersive and comfortable experience that highlights the best of Moroccan hospitality. As Morocco sees unprecedented growth in its tourism sector, we continue to play a pivotal role in showcasing the unique attractions of the Doukkala region,” says Jacques Claudel, General Manager of Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort.

Easily accessible from Casablanca’s international airport, Mazagan serves as a gateway for GCC tourists to explore the Doukkala region and its rich heritage. Visitors can enjoy proximity to UNESCO-listed El Jadida, a historic city renowned for its preserved Portuguese architecture and vibrant cultural festivals, adding depth to the resort experience.

As Morocco’s tourism industry continues to thrive, Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort remains at the forefront of offering diverse, family-friendly travel experiences, contributing to the country’s growing reputation as a premier global destination.