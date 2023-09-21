Riyadh: Mazadak, a thriving Riyadh-based auction application known for its exceptional service to both sellers and buyers, proudly announces its strategic partnership with MoEngage, a renowned marketing automation and customer engagement platform

Currently, the social commerce brand caters to an audience inclined towards luxury items like cars, watches, jewelry, and even jets. Moving forward, Mazadak will branch out into more categories like NFTs and real estate to address different segments. MoEngage aims to help Mazadak in engaging with both segments.

Ayman Alkhalili, the Marketing Director at Mazadak, expressed his optimism about the partnership, saying, "While we have been serving a specific segment of individuals and B2B clients, our vision is to broaden our horizons and provide diverse options for all. We are committed to addressing key challenges such as personalized communication and delivering the right message to the right audience based on their preferences. This is where we believe MoEngage can play a pivotal role."

MoEngage will also help Mazadak in tracking the behavior of the customer. By gaining insights from different customers, the auction app will be able to create accurate segments, leading to better engagement and higher conversions.

Following the integration phase, Mazadak is gearing up to implement the RFM method and other data analytics techniques to gain deeper insights into customer preferences.

Regarding the seamless integration, Ayman Alkhalili, Marketing Director at Mazadak, remarked, "The transition to MoEngage has proceeded smoothly and systematically. We are well on track to complete the onboarding process by September."

“We are stoked to be the proud partners of Mazadak. The brand has always kept a customer-centric approach and with the help of our partnership, we further plan to strengthen it”, said Sweta Duseja, Director of Customer Success at MoEngage.

Mazadak joins the growing list of 1200+ global companies across 35 countries, such as Azadea Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Azadea, Jazeera Airways, Alsaif Gallery, Apparel Group, Airtel, Ola, Oyo, and Mashreq, that trust MoEngage to deliver a consistent experience across multiple devices and touchpoints.

