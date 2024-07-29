Dubai, United Arab Emirates — A healthy gut helps lower your risk of developing inflammatory diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), a chronic condition that causes inflammation in the digestive tract. Victor Chedid, M.D., a gastroenterologist and IBD expert at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, shares four pillars of gut health that people can follow to help keep the gut healthy and inflammatory diseases at bay.

They include nutrition, exercise, mental health and hydration, Dr. Chedid says:

• Nutrition: Try to eat a well-balanced Mediterranean-style diet that includes plenty of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans, nuts and seeds, and olive oil. Dr. Chedid recommends eating 30 to 40 grams of fiber daily. Dr. Chedid says this type of diet has a lot of antioxidants and fewer foods that cause inflammation.

• Exercise/healthy lifestyle: Aim to incorporate regular exercise into your routine. The type of exercise can vary by person.

• Mental health: It's important to maintain your mental health and well-being, given the many interactions between the gut and the brain. For example, people who have been through childhood trauma or who have many other stressors in their lives may experience gastrointestinal symptoms or conditions, including irritable bowel syndrome, functional dyspepsia, pelvic floor dysfunction or constipation.

• Water: Aim to drink 64 ounces of water daily. This helps prevent constipation and ensures your organs are well nourished. It is particularly important in hot climates, where dehydration can be an issue.

"Paying attention to all these factors is essential for maintaining gut health," Dr. Chedid says.

Maintaining gut health is important, especially when a person is dealing with inflammatory bowel disease. There are two main types of IBD: Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

IBD is a global disease with about 6-8 million cases worldwide. The prevalence of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis is on the rise in African countries, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

"That's why we have to increase awareness and make sure that people seek care when they have symptoms so that they can get the diagnosis and care that is appropriate for them," Dr. Chedid says.

There is no cure for IBD, but a variety of treatments exist to help patients achieve remission. These include anti-inflammatory drugs, immune system suppressors, biologics, antibiotics and surgery.

Diarrhea and rectal bleeding are common symptoms, but these symptoms can make people with IBD feel ashamed and hesitant to seek support. Dr. Chedid says families can play a crucial role in helping their loved ones manage IBD.

"It's about being there for them, recognizing that they're not always going to be themselves at all times," Dr. Chedid says. "There will be times when they feel down, are in pain or don't want to eat what you cook. Don't be offended. You just need to be there for them."

