Kuwait City: Max Fashion, one of the Middle East’s largest value fashion brands and part of the Landmark Group, has unveiled its newly revamped flagship store at The Avenues Mall in Kuwait, introducing a refreshed design concept that redefines fashion accessibility through innovation, experience, and sustainability.

Spanning over 17,000 square feet, the store introduces Max’s refreshed identity; a modern, welcoming environment defined by warm neutral tones, open layouts, and soft lighting. Designed for exploration and comfort, the space combines physical and digital convenience through self-checkout counters, Click & Collect services, and an integrated omni-channel experience that reflects today’s customer journey.

The revamped store also introduces further technological innovations that elevate the shopping experience, making it one of the few value fashion retailers in the region to integrate RFID solutions. This includes basket-level RFID technology and One RFID-enabled systems, that enable faster, more seamless self- checkouts and improved inventory accuracy, ensuring customers enjoy greater convenience while the store team delivers enhanced efficiency and service excellence.

Coinciding with the reopening of the store, Max unveiled its latest collection consisting of enhanced quality products, at even lower prices showcased through an awareness campaign created in Kuwait, featuring, Kuwaiti-based talent.

Commenting on the launch, Hani Weiss, CEO of Max at Landmark Group, said:

“The opening of our revamped flagship store marks a new phase in Max’s journey, one defined by innovation, sustainability, and a seamless connection between physical and digital retail. Kuwait continues to be one of Max’s most dynamic and fashion-conscious markets, home to consumers who are confident, tech-savvy, and expressive in their style. The brand’s new Autumn/Winter 2025 collection reflects this energy through trend-led staples, crafted with a focus on quality, and affordability. With its growing influence among young families and next-generation shoppers, Max is not only meeting demand but leading the evolution of accessible fashion in Kuwait.”

Since entering Kuwait in 2006, Max has become one of the country’s most trusted fashion destinations, now operating 11 stores and employing a growing local workforce. The launch of this flagship marks a key milestone in the brand’s ongoing expansion and reflects Landmark Group’s broader commitment to investing in Kuwait’s thriving retail sector and consumer economy.

Rohit Nanda, Executive Vice President and Country Head– Kuwait, added: “Kuwait has always been an integral part of Landmark Group’s story and a key growth market for Max. The relaunch of this flagship store is not just about revamp, it reflects our shared commitment to redefining accessibility and experience across our portfolio. Through thoughtful design, digital innovation, and an understanding of Kuwait’s distinct retail landscape, we are creating spaces that celebrate individuality and bring the best of Landmark Group’s brands closer to customers. This store represents how Max continues to evolve within that vision, offering style, quality, and value that truly resonate with our community in Kuwait.”

Across the region, Max welcomes over 110 million customers annually, selling more than 140 million units and recording 160 million digital visits, making it one of the largest omnichannel fashion retailers.

In line with Landmark Group’s sustainability agenda, Max is advancing responsible practices across its operations, from the use of Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) materials and eco-friendly packaging to responsible sourcing frameworks that meet global quality standards. These efforts reflect the brand’s alignment with Kuwait Vision 2035, supporting the nation’s transition toward a diversified, innovation-driven, and sustainable economy.

The flagship revamp at The Avenues Mall underscores Max’s long-term commitment to Kuwait and its people. By combining Landmark Group’s regional expertise with a deep understanding of local consumers, Max is building a future-ready retail model; one that contributes to Kuwait’s economic vision while setting new standards for accessible, sustainable fashion across the country and beyond.

About Max:

Launched in the UAE in 2004, Max (https://www.maxfashion.com/) is the largest and most trusted value fashion brand in the Middle East, North Africa, South East Asia & India, With more than 750 stores across 20 countries and an online shopping portal across the region. Catering to the mid-market segment, Max retails its own private label clothing for women, men and children along with footwear, home and accessories. Max derives its success through its value pricing, clarity in merchandise presentation, market positioning and aggressive market penetration. Max is part of the Landmark Group, one of the largest retail conglomerates in the region (https://www.landmarkgroup.com/).

About Landmark Group:

Founded in 1973 in Bahrain, Landmark Group has grown to become one of the largest and most successful omnichannel retail and hospitality conglomerates, with presence across 17 countries in the Middle East, Africa, India and Southeast Asia. Based in the UAE since 1990, the Group owns and operates 22 established homegrown brands across an extensive network of more than 2,200 outlets, encompassing a gross leasable area of 33 million square feet. Landmark Group's success is driven by its diverse portfolio of established brands, across multiple retail categories, offering a comprehensive range of products across fashion, home, groceries and electronics. These include Centrepoint, Max Fashion, Home Centre, Babyshop, Splash, Shoemart, Lifestyle, Viva, Emax, HomeBox, Styli, Shoexpress, Spar and Easybuy. Beyond retail, Landmark Group has diversified into the leisure, fitness and hospitality sectors with brands like Fitness First, Citymax, Fun City, Fun Ville, Zafran and Carluccio’s. The Grouboasts unparalleled logistics capabilities, owning the MENA region's largest privately-owned distribution hub Omega Logistics and Logistiq, which offers state-of-the-art third-party logistics services.

Landmark Group places a strong emphasis on delivering exceptional value and achieving customer satisfaction throughout its comprehensive product range. The company has a dedicated workforce of more than 53,000 employees and continues to be certified as a Great Place to Work (GPTW) since 2017.

For more information, visit our website or follow us on our social media pages on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.