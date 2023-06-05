Riyadh: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has today struck a strategic partnership agreement with Saudi Post (SPL) to boost its best-in-class solutions and optimize service delivery in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS).

The deal was signed by Dr. Majid Al Malik, Mawani’s VP for Shared Services and Digital Transformation, and Mr. Rakan Al-Daifallah, government sales general manager.

The collaboration between the public sector entities is set to deploy the latest technologies and modern capabilities in developing a high-performance and cost-efficient logistics sector in the Kingdom in support of national efforts that seek to enhance Saudi Arabia’s ranking in the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index.

A key step towards bolstering digital government services, the partnership will see the nation’s trusted logistics provider manage Mawani’s postal needs through its Express Mail Service (EMS), a customized solution for the Kingdom’s government and non-government sectors that offers a reliable and low-cost distribution channel both locally and internationally.

