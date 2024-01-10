Doha Qatar: MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Operation and Management successfully concluded its sixth full-scale emergency exercise for Hamad International Airport (DOH) titled ‘Emergency Exercise Oryx Kilo 2023’ on the 8th of January 2024. The full-scale exercise evaluated the effectiveness of external agencies’ response in accessing the new western development area and the communication processes, procedures and methods in working with valued partners, stakeholders and government agencies. It consisted of over 500 personnel, including volunteers from various agencies and departments.

The exercise which aimed to test the airport’s preparedness to respond to an incident was completed in cooperation with government agencies, partners, and stakeholders, including Qatar Airways Group, Airline Operators Committee, Airport Customs, Ministry of Public Health, Hamad Medical Corporation Ambulance Service, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defense, National Command Center, Ministry of Transport and Communications, , Qatar Air Accident Investigation, Qatar Red Crescent Society – Emergency Medical Services, and Qatar Civil Aviation Authority.

Upon reflecting on the completion of the emergency exercise, Michael McMillan, Senior Vice President Operations & Facilities Management at MATAR, said: “Our dedication to operational excellence, the safety and security of our passengers and employees is of utmost importance and is engrained within our vision of being the best airport in the world. Conducting full-scale exercises along with our valued partners and stakeholders allows us to constantly test and evaluate our operations, as the industry and our environment in continuously evolving.”

The scenario of the exercise which took place at night, focused on the air traffic control’s prompt notification response which identified an aircraft undercarriage collapsing upon landing on the runway, resulting in the aircraft slipping off the runway, leading to a fuel tank leak and fire. The incident tested the airport’s emergency response in firefighting, search and rescue, triaging and medical assistance, providing humanitarian support to the air accident victims and communicating with friends and family of potentially affected passengers and crew.

Conducting emergency exercises is part of MATAR’s commitment and compliance with the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) and the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s regulations to ensure the Airport Management Systems and Emergency Preparedness meets the requirements of the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority Aerodrome Licensing Standards.

About Hamad International Airport, the gateway to Qatar and the world.

Designed to meet and exceed the expectations of global travelers, Hamad International Airport is a diverse lifestyle destination of its own. Housed in one expansive terminal, the airport integrates contemporary shopping and dining options, entertainment and relaxation facilities, and a world-class art collection from internationally acclaimed artists.

Hamad International Airport’s excellence and commitment to passenger service led to the airport receiving the titles of” World’s Best Airport” for 2021 and 2022, “World’s Second-Best Airport” for 2023, “Best Airport 15 to 20 Million Passengers”, “World’s Best Airport for Shopping” 2023, “Cleanest Airport in the Middle East” 2023 and “Best Airport in the Middle East” for the 9th consecutive year at the SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2023.

Hamad International Airport has successfully completed the first Phase of its airport expansion project, which has significantly increased capacity and enhanced its multi-dimensional offering. Delivering on its promise to be the ‘airport-of-the-future’, Hamad International Airport’s expansion features a refreshing environment of lush greenery, as well as contemporary retail and dining concepts among other leisure attractions and facilities.

The airport’s commercial and operation functions are managed by MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Management and Operation, and a corporate subsidiary of Qatar Airways Group.

