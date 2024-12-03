Doha, Qatar: MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Operation and Management clinched the Best AI Solution - Corporate award for its AI powered Digital Human for Customer Service, at the Qatar Digital Business Awards 2024 organized by the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MCIT), on November 27. The Qatar Digital Business Awards honours companies and individuals in the State of Qatar for their digital transformation, innovation and entrepreneurship. The awards aim to encourage organizations to develop and introduce digital solutions and enhance skills and capabilities that will raise service quality and standards in the region.

This year, the new category introduced - Best AI Solution – Corporate, recognized organizations that have implemented AI solutions to solve key business challenges that optimise operations and enhance customer service. MATAR emerged as a winner in the category, for its AI powered Digital Human for Customer Service solution at Hamad International Airport, as the latest innovative solution showcased impactful use of AI and the airport’s commitment to transforming passenger experience, through innovation.

Commenting on the accolade, Hamad Ali Al-Khater, Chief Operating Officer at MATAR, said: “Innovation is the backbone of Hamad International Airport’s operations. By harnessing the transformative impact of artificial intelligence, we are redefining the customer experience, as the aviation industry evolves. Attaining this recognition showcases our commitment to leveraging technology that creates a seamless, personalized and efficient journey for our passengers. We continue to strive for excellence and position Hamad International Airport as a leading destination in the aviation industry, that continues to contribute to the vision and economy of the State of Qatar.”

Hamad International Airport has witnessed a remarkable increase in passenger traffic, achieving a 25% increase during the first half of 2024, compared to the same time in 2023. With a successful third quarter this year, the airport is on track towards breaking its projected 2024 passenger numbers.

With an influx of passengers travelling through the expansive airport, Hamad International Airport utilised Generative AI to enhance travellers experience, through the introduction of an AI Digital Human for Customer Service. With capabilities of responding to frequently asked questions by passengers, including information on flights, services, facilities, retail and dining at the airport, this latest addition is testament to the airport’s commitment to investing and introducing digital solutions, that would elevate an airport experience.

-Ends-

About Hamad International Airport, the gateway to Qatar and the world.

Designed to meet and exceed the expectations of global travellers, Hamad International Airport is a diverse lifestyle destination. Housed in one expansive terminal, the airport integrates contemporary shopping and dining options, entertainment and relaxation facilities, and a world-class art collection from internationally acclaimed artists.

In 2024, Hamad International Airport has been named the “World’s Best Airport” at the SKYTRAX World Airport Awards, winning the title for the third time. The airport also collected the “Best Airport Shopping” for the second year running, “Best Airport in the Middle East” for the 10th time in a row, “Best Airport 40 to 50 million Passengers” and the “Cleanest Airport in the Middle East” for the second time.

Hamad International Airport has successfully completed the first Phase of its airport expansion project, which has significantly increased capacity and enhanced its multi-dimensional offering. Delivering on its promise to be the ‘airport-of-the-future’, Hamad International Airport’s expansion features a refreshing environment of lush greenery, as well as contemporary retail and dining concepts among other leisure attractions and facilities.

The airport’s commercial and operation functions are managed by MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Management and Operation, and a corporate subsidiary of Qatar Airways Group.

For more information, visit Hamad International Airport’s website www.dohahamadairport.com and follow the airport’s latest news on Hamad International Airport’s social media channels:

X: @HIAQatar, Facebook: HIAQatar, Instagram: @HIAQatar, YouTube: @HIAQatar, TikTok: HIAQatar