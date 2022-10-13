Amman, Jordan: Mastercard welcomes Jordan Kuwait Bank (JKB) as a global partner of Mastercard Fintech Express, which unites tech-savvy start-ups. The program supports digital payment innovators by facilitating collaboration with the tech companies and their partners to bring new products to the market, add payment solutions, and innovate through collaboration.

The partnership will enable other fintech players to quickly launch their Mastercard issuing business and unlock more opportunities across the ecosystem. NEC Payment is the world’s first Fintech Express partner, expanding the possibilities for start-ups.

Mastercard Fintech Express was launched last year and is split into three core modules. Access allows regulated businesses to obtain a Mastercard license and access the network through a streamlined onboarding process. Build helps fintech processors become Express Partners by building their own tech alliances and benefit from the advantages of Mastercard. With Connect, start-ups look to add payment solutions to their array of products, and can easily connect to authorized Express Partners available on the Mastercard Engage web portal and go live with Mastercard in a few of days.

“In a constantly changing market environment, Mastercard is continuously adapting by creating new programs and partnerships to enable diversification, drive digital transformation and accelerate new players. We are delighted to welcome Jordan Kuwait bank as our global partner as we together support fintech innovation, and creation of more connections, better user experiences, wider inclusion, increased competitiveness, and exciting new possibilities,” said Adam Jones, Country Manager, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain & Levant, Mastercard.

Suhail AlSalman, Head of Retail Business at Jordan Kuwait Bank commented: “Being the first bank in Jordan to be selected for Mastercard’s in Fintech Express program underscores its continued commitment to becoming a leader in Jordan’s payment landscape. Through this partnership, JKB will be able to formally enter new market segments, connect with start-ups/FinTechs and provide payment solutions to accelerate their growth, ultimately allowing JKB to grow with them”. Mr. Salman added: “ We continue to develop a broad range of business capabilities in partnership with Mastercard, adding value as an enabler to the Fintech ecosystem and as the vertically integrated true Payment-as-as-Service provider in the MENA region, helping and meeting the needs of emerging start-ups.”

In addition to Mastercard’s growth-oriented digital expertise, the technology company has a global reach, network of partners and local knowledge to support FinTech at every stage of its growth, from market entry to global expansion. Through programs such as Start Path and Fintech Express in the Mastercard Accelerate portfolio, technology companies are working with emerging innovators to connect 1 billion people to the digital economy by 2025.

