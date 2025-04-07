Cairo, Egypt: Mastercard announced a strategic collaboration with PayTabs Group to facilitate digital payment solutions for small and medium enterprises in Egypt.

Through this collaboration, PayTabs will leverage Mastercard’s global network and digital payments capabilities to provide merchants with a while-labelled digital payments platform. This solution is designed to elevate payment acceptance capabilities for small and medium enterprises, driving the widespread adoption of contactless payments while accelerating the country’s digital transformation agenda.

The platform will equip small businesses with fast, secure, and cost-effective customizable solutions for accepting digital payments. With its streamlined user interface, merchants can quickly generate payment links, significantly cutting down the time and effort needed compared to manual processes. Seamlessly integrating into existing business workflows, it boosts efficiency while offering additional features like QR codes and enhancing the overall digital experience.

The platform also provides a seamless payment experience, particularly for mobile users. Payment links enable convenient transactions, allowing customers to complete payments swiftly and securely. By improving cash flow management and reducing dependence on cash, the platform helps integrate more businesses and customers into the formal financial system.

Karim Eyada, General Manager, PayTabs Egypt, said: “We are excited to collaborate with Mastercard to bring PayTabs white labelled payment orchestration solutions to Egypt. By providing acquirers with this state-of-the-art platform, we are not only supporting Egypt’s transition to a cashless society and enhancing digital payment accessibility but also enabling SMEs to thrive in the digital economy. Together with Mastercard, we aim to boost digital transaction volumes, expand the reach of online payments, and elevate the overall user experience for both merchants and customers in Egypt.”

“At Mastercard, we believe in the power of collaboration to build a robust infrastructure and drive positive change that not only benefits businesses and consumers but also contributes to a more inclusive and sustainable future for Egypt. Together with PayTabs, we are delivering the next generation of payment solutions that will fuel the progress of Egypt’s SMEs sector, strengthening its role in the country’s digital transformation, and contributing to long-term economic resilience,” said Mohamed Assem, Country Manager, Egypt, Lebanon and Iraq, Mastercard.

Established in 2014, PayTabs became the first Saudi fintech company to provide seamless and secure B2B ecommerce solutions to SME’s. As a payment infrastructure company, PayTabs powers digital transactions in the MENA region by providing solutions that are simple, secure, and scalable to drive local commerce and power financial inclusion across the region.

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

About PayTabs

PayTabs is a payments infrastructure company providing exceptional solutions that are simple, secure, and scalable to drive local commerce and power financial inclusion across the region. Saudi entrepreneur Abdulaziz Al Jouf founded the company.

Having processed the first live payment gateway transaction in 2014, today PayTabs processes transactions in multiple currencies and markets, swiftly and securely. By providing the infrastructure for B2B payment solutions, including digital invoicing for businesses, QR code, social media payments, point of sale and switching platforms, PayTabs facilitates seamless e-commerce and social commerce solutions for merchants, super merchants and governments.

For over a decade, PayTabs has custom built and exported a full stack of game changing solutions. These include mobile applications, hospitality, governmental, education, airline, travel, transport, and biller solutions, to interlink the multi-billion-dollar enterprise market chain in the region.

In 2021, PayTabs launched PT Touch, the ﬁrst soft POS solution in the MENA market to transform smart phones into merchant point of sale (POS) terminals. In 2022, PayTabs made a leapfrog move to pioneer next generation payments, by launching its home owned, globally validated unified payments and orchestration platform. PayTabs unified payment processing orchestration enables governments and large-scale originations to become independent payment platforms to serve their industries.

In 2022, the company acquired social commerce platform Paymes to complement its existing retail portfolio. In early 2023, PayTabs received payment gateway certification from Saudi Payments. By end of 2023, PayTabs was awarded MENA’s Best Merchant Solution and the glowing recognition of Fintech Company of the year. In October 2024, PayTabs was named top 100 companies in fintech, globally.

PayTabs has dedicated offices in Saudi Arabia and UAE and presence in other locales including Jordan, Türkiye, and Egypt. The company is an equal opportunities employer. More milestones on: https:/paytabs.com/en/