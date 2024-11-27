Doha, Qatar – In the esteemed presence of H.E. Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani, Governor of Qatar Central Bank, along with board members, executive management, and distinguished guests, AlRayan Bank, the new trade name of Masraf Al Rayan Q.P.S.C., unveiled its new strategy, vision, and identity during an exclusive event held on November 26 at Al Baraha, Msheireb. This pivotal milestone marks a defining moment in the bank’s journey to redefine modern Islamic banking. Under the slogan "Leading Forward," this transformation reflects AlRayan Bank’s commitment to innovation, customer empowerment, and supporting Qatar’s vision for sustainable growth.

In his opening address, H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Chairman of AlRayan Bank, said: "In the years following the merger, AlRayan Bank successfully leveraged the combined strengths of the two entities, enhancing operational efficiency and managing the bank’s assets more effectively. At the same time, our primary focus remained on development and improvement, culminating in the creation of a comprehensive strategic plan to modernize the bank and position it as a model of excellence in contemporary services. Today, we witness the first step in implementing this vision with the launch of our new brand identity, reflecting the bank’s forward-looking approach."

H.E. added: "The new identity embodies the continuous evolution of the bank and its renewed strategic focus as a contemporary Islamic bank. We aim to integrate innovation with digital excellence, offering exceptional and comprehensive services to our customers. Our priority is to place the customer at the center of all that we do."

Expanding on this vision, Mr. Fahad Al Khalifa, Group CEO of AlRayan Bank, underscored the broader implications of the transformation, saying: “This is not merely a redesign of the bank’s identity; it is a declaration of a new era for AlRayan Bank. Guided by 'Leading Forward,' we are committed to delivering a banking experience that embodies innovation, resilience, and deep-rooted values. This transformation aligns with Qatar’s Vision 2030, ensuring our contribution to the nation’s economic and social development by integrating advanced digital tools and innovative solutions. Our goal is to provide an exceptional and modern experience for our customers."

Speaking about the new visual identity, Iman Al Nuaimi, Assistant General Manager of Corporate Communication at AlRayan Bank, elaborated: “Our new brand identity captures the essence of AlRayan Bank—a perfect balance of tradition and modernity. The refreshed logo and vibrant blue palette symbolize trust, growth, and progress, reflecting our dedication to delivering seamless, personalized, and innovative banking experiences. This identity not only represents who we are today but also embodies our aspirations for the future of Islamic banking."

It’s worth noting that this transformation reflects AlRayan Bank’s ambition to lead Islamic banking into a new era, reshaping modernity while preserving core values. It encompasses long-term customer success through tailored solutions and improved operational efficiency driven by sustainable practices.

This achievement is the result of collective efforts, showcasing the unity and dedication of the entire AlRayan Bank team, from the board of directors to employees. The transformation embodies a shared vision to redefine the future of Islamic banking, guided by the motto: "One team, one dream, one family."

Finally, new identity reaffirms AlRayan Bank’s mission to create a banking future defined by innovation, transparency, and sustainability. As a trusted partner in local, regional, and global markets, AlRayan Bank is poised to lead forward and shape the future of modern Islamic banking.